Who Wins and How, Rey Vargas vs O’Shaquie Foster on Feb. 11

Showtime has boxing for your viewing pleasure on Feb. 11, with a main event pitting Rey Vargas against young gun O'Shaquie Foster. They'll tussle in Texas, on a Premier Boxing Champions card.

Foster wants to be the one to put that first blemish on the record of Rey Vargas, who is 36-0. It could well be that the 29 year old Foster is taking too big a step up, and Vargas has skills and traits he hasn't contended with.

The principals gathered virtually and talked about the face-off at the Alamodome:

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – January 18, 2023 – Undefeated two-division world champion Rey Vargas and top contender O’Shaquie Foster previewed their battle for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship during a virtual press conference on Wednesday before they meet on Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is topped by Rey Vargas on his quest to become a three-division world champion against the hungry challenger Foster, who steps into the ring to vie for a title for the first time.

Vargas will return to fight at the Alamodome after winning the 126-pound title at the arena in July 2022 on SHOWTIME. During the virtual presser, Foster, who fought on SHOBOX: The New Generation® four times, revealed his own history at the venue, as he qualified for the Olympic Trials as an amateur at the Alamodome. Here is what the fighters had to say Wednesday:

REY VARGAS

“I want to thrill the fans. So come at me with whatever you have. Let’s give the fans what they want.

“Alamodome is definitely a beautiful venue and a place where I have wonderful memories. This is another step for me toward history and there’s no better place to do it than in San Antonio. I’m looking forward to giving the fans a great show.

“Foster is very different from my last opponent. We’ve done a lot of different things in this training camp. We’re getting ready for the strategy that we think he’s going to employ. He’s elusive and he can be tough to catch.

“At the end of the day it’s about two guys in the ring trying to get the best out of each other. I’ve been in friendly and hostile environments in the ring. So I’m not worried about anything other than Foster,” said Rey Vargas

“We’re coming back to a place where I have really good memories and I’m ready to do it again. I know that it’s a new weight class, but I don’t’ feel uncomfortable at all. I want to make history and do something that I’ll remember for the rest of my career.

“I’ve fought all kinds of styles, so nothing really surprised me. I have a hunch that Foster is going to come forward and be aggressive. If he fights me tactically, then I’ll be ready for that too.

“This is definitely an interesting challenge. I haven’t decided which weight I’m going to fight at afterward. I’m going to focus on the moment and this great fight that we’re going to have on February 11.

“I had a lot of important fights before the Mark Magsayo fight. I didn’t go from the bottom to the top in one fell swoop, I took the steps that were necessary to get to where I am.

“My power is definitely going to translate to 130 pounds. I have everything to gain and nothing to lose. The work that I’ve put into my power during training will definitely work in my favor.

“The Leo Santa Cruz fight is definitely something we’ve had our eyes on for years. There were some obstacles coming up, and that’s when this opportunity came up. I’m always up for new and exciting challenges and this was definitely one of them. I think this will be just as good of a fight as the Santa Cruz fight will be,” said Rey Vargas.

O’SHAQUIE FOSTER

“Camp has been going great. This is the best camp I’ve ever had. I want to appreciate Rey Vargas for coming up and challenging me for the title. We’re ready. I’ve had to take a lot of ‘0’s’ lately and Vargas is going to be another one on the list.

“Everything happens for a reason. I had a couple setbacks and had to get focused and weed out the bad energy in my life. Now I’m ready. I have history at the Alamodome myself. I qualified for the Olympic trials there, so it’s going to be a fun night.

“I’ll be the first world titlist to come out of my city, so I’d be making history for Orange, Texas and raising the bar for the next generation. I’m ready to show the world that I’m one of the top fighters.

“It didn’t matter who I was facing. I was ready for anybody. It just makes it better that Rey Vargas is an undefeated two-time champion. He’s a current champion, so I should get all my props after the fight.

“I thought it was a close fight for Vargas against Mark Magsayo but I thought he pulled it out. He was a little more active.

“For me to be a better person, I had to separate myself from the crowd. I moved away from my hometown five years ago and I only go back to see my family. I’m just focused on what I have to do in the future.

“I don’t know why Rey Vargas thinks I’m going to come out aggressively at him. I come out with different styles every time I fight. If he tries to box me or walk me down, good luck. He needs to worry about what he’s going to do.

“It’s going to be fireworks. We put in real work. Every fight I come in with a different style, so for this fight I’m bringing all the tricks. I’m going to show the world that I belong and that I’m here to stay.”