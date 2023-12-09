Results: Amari Jones Shines Before The Bell

In early undercard action supporting the Haney vs Prograis card, hometime fighter Amari “The Reaper” Jones of Oakland made it a good start to the night for Team Haney Saturday at the Chase Center on the Matchroom Boxing “Before The Bell” opener.

Trained by Bill Haney, the 21-year-old middleweight prospect Jones (11-0, 10 KOs) battered a tough but outgunned Quilisto ‘Kilo the Kid’ Madera of Stockton, California (14-5, 9 KOs).

Referee Thomas Taylor waved off the fight at 1:44 of round five for the stoppage win, preventing Madera from taking any more punishment.

NY Fights writer Lucas Katelle, who knows the Northern California boxing scene, promised fans a banger in his fight preview. He wasn't wrong.

Madera took hard hooks to the head and body, drawing cheers from his fans in the stands. Jones landed several excellent uppercuts, putting all his body weight behind them. Madera hung tough, but the work rate combined with his lack of success getting to Jones made Taylor's decision to step in the right one.

“They gave me a good opponent, a real tough opponent with a lot of game who I knew had some experience,” said Jones. “I used my skills and experience and got him outta there, got the job done.”

Jones and Amari got into it with each other in the fight lead-up. Asked if that was all over, Jones said, “I don’t have no bad blood. I won. If he still has some bad blood, he’s the one knocked out.”

Amari Jones: Rising Star at Middleweight?

With a lack of talent currently in the middleweight division, it's easy to get excited about Jones stepping into the void and stepping up. He feels he's ready. “These guys I’ve fought have a lot of experience. That’s some noise right there.”

Ferreira Stops Jones

2020 Olympic Silver medalist Beatriz “The Beast” Ferreira of Brazil (4-0, 2 KO) looked impressive, stopping Destiny “Too Sweet” Jones of Austin, Texas (5-3, 2 KOs) for the TKO8 win. Jones has a solid chin and weathered the aggressive offense from Ferreira well for seven rounds until Ferreira dropped her with a left hook to the chin off a lead right, right on the money.

Jones got to her feet and the round ended. But at the start of the eighth round, the ringside physician advised the referee to stop the bout for an eighth-round TKO at five seconds.

As she left the ring, Ferreira greeted another power puncher, unified minimumweight champion Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada. Game knows game.

Team Haney Starts Card with Canal Win

In the opener, Shamar “Boss” Canal of Albany, New York (7-0, 4 KOs) worked hard to close the show after a knockdown with 15 seconds in the sixth and final round against Jose Antonio Meza of Durango, Mexico (8-9, 2 KOs), but Meza got to hit feet and made it to the final bell. Canal wins by decision with all scorecards of 60-53. “Jose, he’s a terrific opponent. He’s a veteran. I had to stay sharp and adjust,” said Canal, who is also trained by Bill Haney.