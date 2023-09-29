Predictions: Canelo vs. Charlo – Who Wins the Hardware?

Boxing's traditional fall classic takes place a bit later than usual in 2023, but it's no less welcome and equally anticipated.

Fans were surprised to learn unified super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez of San Diego via Guadalajara, Mexico (59-2-2, 39 KOs) would fight unified super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo of Houston (35-1-1, 17 KOs). Predictions and analyses are now hitting critical mass, with the battle mere hours away.

The team at NY Fights won't leave you wondering where we stand. Our predictions for Canelo vs. Charlo.

Michael Woods, Founder/Publisher

I foresee even rounds. Canelo isn't the guy who had command like he did versus Callum Smith. Jermell has hand speed and overall athleticism, which will not look at all out of place even at this higher weight class. And his chin can handle this move. Canelo isn't a sniper or a bomber, Jermell's chin will hold.

PREDICTION: Canelo wins a UD, by 1-3 point margin on da cards.

Gayle Falkenthal, West Coast Bureau Chief



For the first time in history, two reigning male undisputed champions will meet in the ring with all four of Canelo’s super middleweight belts will be up for grabs. Yes, Charlo moves up two divisions, but forget about any size difference. They'll be even (probably close to cruiserweight) when the opening bell rings.

What's not as clear is whether Charlo can carry speed and power up to 168 pounds or whether his experience can meet the moment. Alvarez's critics feel he's lost a step, but he's been miles ahead of the competition for years in power, ring IQ, and experience.

All hands on deck: Alvarez says his repaired wrist and hand are now fully 100% for the first time since he injured it, and he promises to put it to work. Charlo is also coming off a hand injury that prevented him from fighting Tim Tsyzu. He'll test it for the first time in 17 months.

Even a slightly diminished Canelo should beat Charlo and should avoid any knockout threat. If it goes to the scorecards in Las Vegas, Charlo will have to dominate ten rounds to win it, and that's not happening.

PREDICTION: Canelo Alvarez by decision.

Colin Morrison, UK Bureau Chief



Very interesting fight. This is the correct time for a quality operator like Charlo to face Canelo. The Mexican star is declining gradually, fight by fight, and Charlo could benefit from that on Saturday if he executes perfectly.

Easier said than done.

The modern era of boxing shows us that moving up two divisions generally doesn't end well for the fighter making the jump. Mikey Garcia vs. Spence, Rigondeaux vs. Lomachenko, and Canelo himself vs. Bivol are all recent examples of elite, bigger fighters dominating challengers from lower down the weight categories.

Despite mentioning Canelo slipping, he is still elite at 168. I expect a riveting fight – Charlo will have moments, but the natural super middleweight power Canelo possesses will ensure the American challenger needs to focus more on being defensively responsible.

Prediction: We'll see a distance fight with Canelo sweeping the cards 115-113, 116-112, and the customary ridiculous card of 119-109.

Tommy Rainone, Writer



Prediction: Alvarez with the win via 12-round decision with an outside chance of a late stoppage in rounds 8-12.

Aaron Brason-Stewart, Writer



I feel Canelo is on the decline. If Charlo can impose his size and strength and not allow Canelo to walk him down or push him back to the ropes, I think he has a good chance of an upset. I don't think he will knock out Canelo, but if he can get through his high guard and work the body, the opportunity to land up top will come. I think it will be a competitive all-action fight.

Prediction: Charlo by split decision.

Jacob Rodriquez, Writer



When Jermell Charlo is firing on all cylinders, he is a tough fighter to beat. I save a little room for a Charlo upset over Canelo IF he brings his complete arsenal to the entire. And even if he is boxing well, I have severe concerns about Charlo's long layoff and how that may affect him during the fight. In the miracle that Charlo puts all together, he still won't knock out Canelo, which is not happening.

The Mexican has one of the best chins in boxing, and I don't foresee Charlo attacking Canelo's body enough to knock him out with a body shot.

I have Canelo winning by TKO between the 8th and 10th rounds. Canelo has been doing this far too long to allow a super-welterweight to come up two divisions, coming off a sixteen-month layoff with no tuneup fights at 168 lbs to beat him.

Charlo will have to fight the fight of his life, and I'm not saying he can't, but highly unlikely.

Prediction: Canelo by TKO in rounds 8-10.

Matthew Pomara (MMP)

Boxing’s Renaissance continues with another solid matchup of 2023. Featuring the golden ticket for everyone in the 160-175 range – Canelo Alvarez. However, the Canelo Money Train is about to hit a very rough piece of track in a classic crossroads battle with tough competitor Jermell Charlo.

For whatever reason, something about this matchup troubles me for Alvarez. They are relatively the same age, but Charlo seems to be the much younger fighter. He is also more athletic and will use his speed advantage and size to frustrate and outpoint Alvarez. I see this fight playing out like the Bivol fight.

The tricky part of this equation is all the issues with scoring these days. Will boxing’s golden child be dethroned in his kingdom of Las Vegas?

GGG found out the hard way there is more to calculating scores than out-hitting your opponent and ring generalship when you are in with Canelo. That being written, I am the eternal optimist, and I choose to be optimistic here and believe that Charlo will carry the day with speed and power.

Prediction: Charlo By Unanimous Decision.

Prediction Total: Alvarez by decision (3); Alvarez by stoppage (2); Charlo by SD/Decision (3).

