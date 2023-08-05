Overtime Boxing, New Promotion, Kicks Off in Atlanta

Overtime Boxing (OTX) debuted the first of its four-fight card series Friday night live on DAZN from the OTE Arena in Atlanta.

Founded by the sports media company Overtime, OTX focuses on “the next generation of boxers and boxing fans,” per their mission statement.

In the inaugural show, the self-proclaimed “Next Generation of Boxing,” OTX introduced some new concepts that challenged boxing’s rigid format.

Overtime Boxing Trying New Things

Taking a page from the UFC's performance incentive awards, OTX offered bonuses to any fighter who won their fight by knockout in either the first or final round of the match.

Additionally, OTX introduced the concept of an overtime round. After the final round, fighters were instructed to wait in their corner and were prevented from removing their gloves until the judges turned in their scorecards. The fighters would fight another round to declare a winner if the fight were declared a draw.

The Main Event: Pierce vs. Plania

Oklahoma native and Atlanta-based boxer Elijah “The WXXXLF” Pierce knocked out Filipino native Mike Plania in the third round.

NYFIGHTS peeps know about him from Jacob Rodriguez. He featured Pierce in 2022 and again last week.

Keeping true to self, Plania exploded on Pierce in the first two rounds and ironically was hunting Pierce, whose mantra is to hunt down every super-bantamweight on his way to a world title fight. Plania closed the gap on the elusive Pierce in the second round and landed a series of combinations that seemed to wobble the Oklahoman.

However, Plania’s success against Peirce was short-lived when suddenly, in the third round, Peirce detonated an explosive left hand that exploded on Plania’s jaw. Plania crashed to the canvas and couldn’t recover.

Both fighters were ranked in the top fifteen in the super bantamweight division, and each fighter needed this win to further their chances of fighting for a world title.

In the post-fight interview, Pierce said, “I can adjust on the fly. I’ve always been able to do so. My father told me to change the pace and go for it instead of trying to box him. He was trying to take a page out of my book, and we just switched the game on him.”

In an interview with NYFights leading up to his showdown with Plania, Peirce said, “I’m going to get him (Plania) out of there, and then I want to fight a top-five fighter. My goal is to fight for a world title by the end of this year or early next year.”

And that's precisely how Pierce concluded his post-fight interview calling out every top-ranked fighter in the division.

The Overtime Boxing Co-main event: Oshae Jones vs Miranda Barber

In the co-feature bout, Olympic bronze medalist Oshae Jones outclassed an over-matched Miranda Barber.

Barber was tough and gave a valiant effort, but she was just target practice for the far superior Jones.

Under the tutelage of trainer Bozy Ennis, the 25-year-old Ohio native is refining her skills and coming into her own as a professional. It won't be long before we see Jones challenging for a world title.

Undercard Action On Overtime Boxing First Card

In an exciting match of undefeated prospects, Georgia native Haven Brady Jr defeated Phoenix, Arizona’s Andre Rene Rodriguez.

The shorter Brady pressured Rodriguez, who admitted he dislikes fighting shorter fighters. Both fighters had moments, but Brady landed the harder shots more often, including a buffet of uppercuts that Rodriguez unwillingly ate throughout the fight. Brady handed Rodriguez his first loss in a fun match and preserved his undefeated record.

In the second bout, Gabriel Muratalla defeated seasoned veteran Edwin Rodriguez in a six-round showdown. Muratalla, a preschool teacher and the brother of top prospect Raymond Muratalla gave a good showing of himself against the tough Puerto Rican.

Muratalla cemented his victory when he hurt Rodriguez in the final round and followed up with exciting combinations that left a better impression on the judges.

Coming off a two-year layoff, Rodriguez fought well and sometimes schooled the preschool teacher. However, he didn't press hard enough on the gas when he needed to and let the 29-year-old California native linger long enough to capitalize in the final rounds.

In the opening match, undefeated featherweight prospects Xavian Ramirez and Ricardo Lucio Galvan energized the crowd in an action-packed four-rounder.

Galvan, 25, a native of Reno, Nevada, outworked Ramirez for the win. Ramirez, a 22-year-old native of Nebraska, gave an outstanding performance, and I expect him to rebound from this loss.

My Take: Not a bad inaugural outing by the “new kid” on boxing's block. Overtime Boxing (OTX) featured an array of talented fighters and introduced some fresh ideas to a boxing match.

I don't know how the “overtime round” will resonate with boxers and fans moving forward, when that happens. However, I like the company's innovative ideas and trying to elevate boxing's popularity, which many fans call a dying sport.

Overall, OTX had a successful start to its boxing series. The OTE arena seemed sold out and watching from home, the place seemed lively and electric. Their blueprint of showcasing new fighters and targeting a younger generation of fans can only be good for the future of boxing.

I'm excited to see what else OTX brings to the table. Their next event is scheduled for August 11th at the OTE Arena in Atlanta.