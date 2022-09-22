NYF Exclusive Report: Details Surrounding The Death Of Isiah Jones

Isiah Jones was allegedly shot and killed by his brother.

According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation reporting exclusively to NYFights, Jones was shot by Timothy Lyman, 30, Monday evening over $50 that belonged to him. The shooting took place at approximately 6:26 p.m. at Lyman's house in the 9380 block of Stout Street in Detroit. When officers arrived on scene, Jones was unresponsive with a large gunshot wound to the right half of his face. Medics arrived shortly thereafter and pronounced the victim deceased.

Our sources say Lyman's girlfriend told authorities a fight had broken out between the two and that Lyman shot Jones in self-defense after the latter grabbed a knife. However, when police were unable to locate the weapon, she was forced to retract her story.

Lyman turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday and has since been charged with second-degree murder and one count of felony firearm.

According to our sources, Lyman left the gym at around 6 p.m. Monday while Jones was awaiting his arrival. An argument broke out, which escalated before Lyman ran to a nearby room to grab a shotgun and shot Jones in the head before fleeing the scene. Lyman is expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in 36th District Court in Detroit.

Jones (9-7, 3 KOs), a 2016 Golden Gloves champion, who turned pro the same year, won his first eight bouts under the tutelage of Greg Coverson. The former pro notably fought Hector Camacho in November 1982 at Showboat Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where he was dropped by “Macho” three times en route to a 10-round unanimous decision defeat.

Jones also fought three times at “The Bubble” at MGM Grand in Las Vegas as part of Top Rank's pandemic-era boxing cards on ESPN. Furthermore, he also competed on the Canelo Alvarez-Callum Smith undercard when he suffered a first-round TKO against Austin “Ammo” Williams.

Jones, who turned 28 on July 23, leaves behind two children.