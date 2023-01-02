Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Live Stream, Fight Card & Date

It looked precarious, like maybe Gervonta Davis had messed up his ring return by engaging in an altercation with a mother of his baby girl. The matter got smoothed out, it seems, at least enough so that the show will go on.

Davis, who has a long list of transgressions hanging over his head, seems to be safer when in the ring. On Saturday, Jan 7, the Baltimore bad boy will seek to put his aggressive tendencies to good use, against Hector Luis Garcia, a 31 year old Dominican fighter who just might have momentum on his side.

Garcia is 16-0, with 10 KOs and is rightly seen as a clear B side, being that he’s been campaigning at 130, and him and the 28 year old Davis will dance their violent waltz at 135.

Listen, Gervonta and company pick foes like his ex promoter Floyd Mayweather did… carefully.

But no man is impregnable, and one day, Tank’s luck will run out, and he will taste from the bitter chalice. Might that happen Saturday? We guess not; but Garcia feels like a fairly live dog, especially since Gervonta has been somewhat distracted. Time will tell.

GERVONTA ‘TANK' DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, January 7

Saturday, January 7 Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

