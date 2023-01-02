Connect with us

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Live Stream, Fight Card & Date

RIP Pele (1940-2022): The Greatest Footballer Of All Time

Gervonta Davis Arrested Again, Looks Like Show Will Go On

Around the Curve with Abe: 'Spinnin The Block' Edition

Nadim Salloum Looks To Deliver On The 'Holiday Fight Night' Card In NYC

Curiel vs. Solomon Fight Results: Curiel Crushes Solomon, Braekhus Wins

TJ Dillashaw retirement: Former champ calls it a career

Lopez vs. Martin Fight Results: Gift for Lopez Jr.; Xmas Cracker for Anderson

Tim Bradley Tops International Boxing Hall of Fame ‘23 Class

Rest In Peace Mills Lane, Hall of Fame Referee, Pop Culture Icon

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Live Stream, Fight Card & Date
Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

It looked precarious, like maybe Gervonta Davis had messed up his ring return by engaging in an altercation with a mother of his baby girl. The matter got smoothed out, it seems, at least enough so that the show will go on.

Davis, who has a long list of transgressions hanging over his head, seems to be safer when in the ring. On Saturday, Jan 7, the Baltimore bad boy will seek to put his aggressive tendencies to good use, against Hector Luis Garcia, a 31 year old Dominican fighter who just might have momentum on his side.

Garcia is 16-0, with 10 KOs and is rightly seen as a clear B side, being that he’s been campaigning at 130, and him and the 28 year old Davis will dance their violent waltz at 135.

Photo Credit: Amamda Westcott/Showtime

Listen, Gervonta and company pick foes like his ex promoter Floyd Mayweather did… carefully.

But no man is impregnable, and one day, Tank’s luck will run out, and he will taste from the bitter chalice. Might that happen Saturday? We guess not; but Garcia feels like a fairly live dog, especially since Gervonta has been somewhat distracted. Time will tell.

GERVONTA ‘TANK' DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, January 7  
  • Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT 
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights. 

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS ‘TANK' DAVIS VS. GARCIA?

GERVONTA ‘TANK' DAVIS VS. HECTOR LUIS GARCIA FIGHT CARD

  • Gervonta ‘Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia; lightweight
  • Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian; welterweight
  • Rashidi Ellis vs. Roiman Villa; welterweight
  • Demetrius Andrade vs. Demond Nicholson; super middleweight

