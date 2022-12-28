Gervonta Davis Arrested Again

Gervonta Davis, the talented lightweight power hitter, is in the news yet again, for the wrong reason. Less than two weeks out from his return on Showtime pay per view, the 28 year old Davis was arrested and booked Tuesday on an alleged domestic violence incident in Parkland, Florida.

The boxer remained in custody overnight in Florida, where he has been training. According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, his bond was set at $1,000 at a hearing Wednesday morning.

Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) is slated to face Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) on January 7 at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions (PBC). He was arrested on one count of battery causing bodily harm. As of Wednesday morning, further details, including when the alleged incident took place and who was involved, were not yet made available. (TMZ has been adding details to their coverage.)

Folks are speculating whether or not Davis is again accused of assaulting his ex; in February 2020 an ugly public incident was partially captured on tape.

PBC does not comment on active legal matters.

There's no other way to slice it; Davis is just a guy who can't get out of his own way. Literally two weeks to the day of his latest arrest, a battery case involving Davis and his ex-girlfriend was discharged. Not even 14 days later, the former junior lightweight titleholder added another case to his “impressive” legal résumé.

According to court records, Davis is set to appear in Baltimore Circuit Court on February 16 for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident in November 2020. The fighter is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident that involved four people, including a pregnant woman. He is facing 14 charges, including failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury. Furthermore, he is also facing a civil suit.

The Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia fight has been billed as a prelude to an April 25 superfight in Las Vegas against Ryan Garcia. But this latest debacle could present itself as the precursor to Davis vs. Prison, a matchup that isn't all that compelling and certainly won't be aired on Showtime Pay-Per-View.

Last year, Davis was initially slated to face Rolando “Rolly” Romero on December 5, but the latter was removed from the card after he was accused of sexual assault. Isaac Cruz stepped in as a replacement opponent, and Davis won a competitive, 12-round unanimous decision. Davis and Romero eventually fought last May 28 in Brooklyn, with Davis scoring a sixth-round KO.

Many wonder if the standards applied to Romero will be in effect for Gervonta Davis, will he not be permitted to fight Hector Luis Garcia on January 7?

As for Ryan Garcia, he nixed a January tune-up date against Mercito Gesta to focus solely on Davis. While many in the industry perceived this move as a mistake and a missed opportunity to keep his tools sharp, it turns out the only miscue in Garcia's strategy was relying on Davis to stay out of trouble, some will say.

Gervonta Davis was also arrested in 2018 for disorderly conduct following a fight outside of a Washington, D.C., bar. He also saw 2017 charges for assault dropped after he was accused of punching a friend in Baltimore.

If Davis hasn't thrown away his unblemished boxing career, it would at least appear—on the surface—that he is very close to doing so.