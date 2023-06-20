News

David Morrell Blasts David Benavidez

News

Who Won The Weekend: Mama Said Knock You Out Edition

News

Is Charles Conwell Boxing’s Best-Kept Secret?

News

Fight Recap: Tim Tszyu Chews Up Carlos Ocampo

News

Fight Results: Regis Prograis Wins Split Decision over Danielito Zorrilla

News

Guzman KOTY Upset Highlights New Orleans Undercard Saturday

News

Opinion: Teofimo Lopez Will Return To Boxing

News

Spence and Crawford Show Up Hungry At Fight Kickoff

News

Fight Recap: Munguia Survives Close Call Over Derevyanchenko in FOTY Candidate

News

Fight Results: Adrien Broner Defeats Hutchinson In Return

News

David Morrell Blasts David Benavidez

Published

11 seconds ago

on

David Morrell Blasts David Benavidez

WBA Regular Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. (9-0, 8 KOs) has taken aim at WBC Interim Champ David Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs).

“David Benavidez is a big bitch,” said Morrell Jr. in a release.

David Morrell Aims Barbs

“His dad is a big fraud always talking like he’s some tough guy but he’s just a small man with little man complex.”

More? Want more? Morrell has it: “His brother wants to be gangster who talks a lot of shit but got knocked out by Crawford and did a horrible job in the movie ‘Creed.’

Still more!

David Morrell insulted the brother of David Benavidez

Morrell didn’t think much of Jose Benavidez versus Terence Crawford

“The Benavidez’ are a bunch of cowards,” Morrell continued. “This is the guy you call The Mexican Monster? He’s a fraud. This is the guy everyone is building up. I see a fat insecure boy…that’s what I see.

“Benavidez couldn’t walk down any street in Cuba without getting his shoes taken. Funny he calls Canelo a duck, who's the duck now?”

Ball May Be In Court of Canelo

If Benavidez were able to get Canelo to battle, he’d go in that direction. But some are saying they think Canelo will instead face Jermall Charlo next.

If so, that could mean Option B would be Benavidez v Morrell.

That fight just got started, I think, by the Cuban!

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading