David Morrell Blasts David Benavidez

WBA Regular Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr. (9-0, 8 KOs) has taken aim at WBC Interim Champ David Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs).

“David Benavidez is a big bitch,” said Morrell Jr. in a release.

David Morrell Aims Barbs

“His dad is a big fraud always talking like he’s some tough guy but he’s just a small man with little man complex.”

More? Want more? Morrell has it: “His brother wants to be gangster who talks a lot of shit but got knocked out by Crawford and did a horrible job in the movie ‘Creed.’

Still more!

“The Benavidez’ are a bunch of cowards,” Morrell continued. “This is the guy you call The Mexican Monster? He’s a fraud. This is the guy everyone is building up. I see a fat insecure boy…that’s what I see.

“Benavidez couldn’t walk down any street in Cuba without getting his shoes taken. Funny he calls Canelo a duck, who's the duck now?”

Ball May Be In Court of Canelo

If Benavidez were able to get Canelo to battle, he’d go in that direction. But some are saying they think Canelo will instead face Jermall Charlo next.

If so, that could mean Option B would be Benavidez v Morrell.

That fight just got started, I think, by the Cuban!