Canelo vs. Ryder: The Sun Always Shines on Saul Álvarez

If San Diego is known for anything, it's known for its sunny, temperate weather. Likewise, the sun has shone for the most part on Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez throughout his boxing career. Despite his recent loss at light heavyweight to Dmitry Bivol, Canelo remains the unified, undisputed world super middleweight champion. He is the first in the modern era and the first Mexican to claim this achievement.

The championship belts gleamed in the sunshine Thursday, March 16, at Petco Park in San Diego, Canelo's adopted hometown. Canelo and his next opponent, WBO mandatory challenger John Ryder of London, England, made their only U.S. media stop to discuss their upcoming fight at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Saturday, May 6.

Álvarez (58-2-2 39 KOs) defends his titles for the second time after defeating Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy battle in Las Vegas in September 2022. Ryder (32-5 18 KOs) scored the opportunity of his career by winning the WBO interim title against Zach Parker, who retired on his stool after four rounds of their fight in London last November. Ryder got the opportunity to fight Parker in the first place after American Demetrius Andrade declined the fight. You can imagine Parker and Andrade are imagining what might have been.

It will be 4,180 days since Álvarez fought in Mexico on November 26, 2011, in Mexico City against Kermit Cintron. The fight lasted just five rounds as Canelo successfully defended his WBO World Super Welterweight title. The last time Álvarez fought in his hometown was a year prior, on July 10, 2010, with another five-round stoppage against Luciano Leonel Cuello of Argentina, who retired in 2015 after a first-round loss to Julian “JRock” Williams. Cuello is surely still telling stories today about the time he fought the face of boxing.

“I'm happy to bring this fight home, to give the people some experiences,” said Álvarez. “It's the perfect time. For a long time, I wanted to fight in Guadalajara. I think this is the perfect moment and the perfect fight,” said Álvarez.

After two grueling fights with Bivol and Golovkin, Álvarez is coming out of hand surgery. He flatly admits he may not be at his best. “I have injuries; I'm not at my best. But I'm very motivated, and I'm very happy to be in the gym and training 100%. I'm very excited and motivated – and be careful with that!” he warned his opponent John Ryder.

John Ryder: ‘I Earned This Shot'

Ryder isn't oblivious to the critics who question whether he's a worthy opponent for the most popular figure in boxing. He dismisses them with the confidence created by being knocked down, getting up, and fighting his way back. He talked about it with NY Fights at the event.

Ryder says he already fought in front of far more hostile fans in Liverpool in 2019 against Callum Smith, a narrow decision loss many people believe he won. But with solid victories over Daniel Jacob and Parker, Ryder says he's ready for the opportunity.

Ryder thanked his family, friends, and promoter Eddie Hearn for sticking with him “and livening me up at times” until this fight of a lifetime.

“It's not been gifted,” said Ryder. “I dug deep, I done what I had to do, I worked hard to get back into this mandatory position.” But Ryder acknowledges that despite his disappointment in losing to Smith in 2019, “Time is everything in this sport. The time is right for me now. I'm not here to take part, I'm not here for a holiday … I'm leaving no stone unturned. I truly believe I can come home victorious.”

“He's going to be a danger for me, but I feel good,” said Álvarez, noting Ryder is the one with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Watch the entire San Diego news conference below. NYFights.com will have your complete Canelo vs Ryder coverage in the weeks ahead.