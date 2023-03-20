Mercito Gesta v William Zepeda Next?

Mercito Gesta and William Zepeda could be on a collision course.

Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) upset former junior lightweight titlist Jo Jo Diaz (32-4-1, 15 KOs) in their 10-round, 135-pound main event on Saturday at The Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

After notching a career-best win, Gesta wants to face the toughest competition available in the lightweight division.

“If I were to choose my next opponent, I want William “El Camaron” Zepeda next,” Gesta stated.

Zepeda outclassed Diaz last October 29 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, with Gesta in attendance.

The San Diego-based Filipino was largely written off when he ended a near-three-year hiatus last April 21 against Joel Diaz Jr. Instead, he shocked the younger fighter by flooring him twice in the opening round en route to a 10-round unanimous decision at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Now with his second straight win over a Diaz (no relation), Gesta is ready to prove he's worthy for a title shot. His promoter, however, may have a different game plan.

Oscar De La Hoya, founder and chairman of Golden Boy Promotions, announced during an interview prior to Gesta's upset victory that the winner could make a quick turnaround and fight on the undercard of the Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia 136-pound DAZN-streamed main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Golden Boy is in need of opponents for both Zepeda and prospect Floyd Schofield Jr.

“I think [Gesta] can possibly fight on the Ryan Garcia-Tank Davis card against Floyd Schofield, which I’m thinking,” De La Hoya told Chris Mannix. “I’m putting on my promoter hat. I’m thinking about matches that the fight fans want to see. That can be a possibility.”

The 20-year-old Schofield (13-0, 10 KOs), of Austin, Texas, who had an amateur record of 180-20 before making his pro debut in October 2020, could be a future star in the sport.

His athleticism, ring IQ, and punch selection is impressive for such a young fighter. He has even caught the attention of a Hall of Famer, former five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., who called “Kid Austin” on Facetime ahead of his pro debut against Richard Esquibel.

It took Schofield just 1:39 to end the bout with a short left hook that landed flush on Esquibel's temple.

Will De La Hoya make Zepeda-Gesta, or will he provide one of his hottest prospects his biggest name to date?