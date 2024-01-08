News
Boxing Writers 2023 Award Nominees Announced Monday
The Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) announced its 2023 nominees in its annual year-end awards.
In a nomination meeting on Saturday, the BWAA determined the top candidates from 2023 for Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Manager of the Year, Most Courageous, and Long and Meritorious.
Current full members and auxiliary members of BWAA are now eligible to cast their votes. Votes are cast anonymously online on the BWAA.org website. Only BWAA member votes will register.
Voting begins today and concludes on Friday, January 19, at noon ET. Award winners will be announced after they are personally notified.
Complete List of Boxing Writers Association of America 2023 Award Candidates
Sugar Ray Robinson Award Fighter of the Year 2023 Nominees
- David Benavidez
- Terence Crawford
- Abdul Walid, formerly Gervonta Davis
- Devin Haney
- Naoya Inoue
Muhammad Ali – Joe Frazier Award Fight of the Year 2023 Nominees
- Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde (eighth-round knockout win for Beterbiev)
- Joe Cordina vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (Cordina decision win)
- Rafael Espinoza vs. Robeisy Ramirez Espinoza decision win)
- Jaime Munguia vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (Munguia majority decision win)
- Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan (11th-round knockout win for Nery
Eddie Futch Award Trainer of the Year 2022 Nominees
- Bill Haney
- Shingo Inoue
- Andy Lee
- Shane McGuigan
- Brian McIntyre
Cus D’Amato Award Manager of the Year 2023 Nominees
- Keith Connolly
- Bill Haney
- Egis Klimas
Marvin Kohn Good Guy Award 2023 Nominees
- John DiSanto
- Sam Jackson/Andrew Roberts
- Steve Pratt
- Jose Ramirez
- John Scully
Sam Taub Award Excellence in Broadcast Journalism 2023 Nominees
- Tim Bradley Jr.
- Jim Gray
- Dave Harmon
- Mauro Ranallo
- James “Smitty” Smith
Barney Nagler Award Long and Meritorious Service 2023 Nominees
- Gordon Hall
- Henry Hascup
- Don Majeski
- John Sheppard
- Bruce Silverglade
John McCain-Bill Crawford Courage Award 2023 Nominees
- Alejandra Ayala
- Prichard Colon and family
- Billy Dib
- Lisa McClellan
- Ed Mulholland
Winners will be recognized at the 2024 BWAA Awards dinner. The date and site have yet to be determined.
NY Fights writer Gayle Falkenthal was part of the nominating committee. NY Fights congratulates all the nominees and wishes them well in this annual recognition event.