Boxing Writers 2023 Award Nominees Announced Monday

Photo Credits: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions; and Naoki Fukuda for Top Rank Boxing

The Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA) announced its 2023 nominees in its annual year-end awards.

In a nomination meeting on Saturday, the BWAA determined the top candidates from 2023 for Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Manager of the Year, Most Courageous, and Long and Meritorious.

Current full members and auxiliary members of BWAA are now eligible to cast their votes. Votes are cast anonymously online on the BWAA.org website. Only BWAA member votes will register.

Voting begins today and concludes on Friday, January 19, at noon ET. Award winners will be announced after they are personally notified.

Complete List of Boxing Writers Association of America 2023 Award Candidates

Sugar Ray Robinson Award Fighter of the Year 2023 Nominees

David Benavidez lands a body shot to Demetrius Andrade. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez lands a body shot on Demetrius Andrade. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

  • David Benavidez
Terence Crawford used speed and ring intelligence to take away Errol Spence Jr.'s best tools. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions Crawford defeats Spence

Terence Crawford used speed and ring intelligence to take away Errol Spence Jr.'s best tools. Photo: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions

  • Terence Crawford
Gervonta Davis scored a knockdown in round two against Ryan Garcia. Photo: Esther Lin, Showtime Boxing

Gervonta Davis scored a knockdown in round two against Ryan Garcia. Photo: Esther Lin, Showtime Boxing

  • Abdul Walid, formerly Gervonta Davis
Devin Haney put criticism to rest about his punching power, knocking down Regis Prograis and battering him for 12 rounds. Photo: Melina Pizano, Matchroom.

Devin Haney put criticism to rest about his punching power, knocking down Regis Prograis and battering him for 12 rounds. Photo: Melina Pizano, Matchroom.

  • Devin Haney
Naoya Inoue won the second undisputed, unified championship of his career on December 26 against Marlon Tapales. Photo: Naoki Fukuda 2023 boxing awards

Naoya Inoue won the second undisputed, unified championship of his career on December 26 against Marlon Tapales. Photo: Naoki Fukuda

  • Naoya Inoue

Muhammad Ali – Joe Frazier Award Fight of the Year 2023 Nominees

  • Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde (eighth-round knockout win for Beterbiev)
  • Joe Cordina vs. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (Cordina decision win)

  • Rafael Espinoza vs. Robeisy Ramirez Espinoza decision win)
Jaime Munguia (left) pulled out a narrow decision victory against Sergiy Derevyanchenko by scoring a 12th round knockdown. Photo: Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Boxing

Jaime Munguia (left) pulled out a narrow decision victory against Sergiy Derevyanchenko by scoring a 12th-round knockdown. Photo: Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Boxing

  • Jaime Munguia vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (Munguia majority decision win)
Luis Nery's win over Azat Hovannysian is among the nominees for BWAA Fight of the Year 2023. Photo: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy Boxing boxing writers awards

Luis Nery's win over Azat Hovannysian is among the BWAA Fight of the Year 2023 nominees. Photo: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy Boxing

  • Luis Nery vs. Azat Hovhannisyan (11th-round knockout win for Nery

Eddie Futch Award Trainer of the Year 2022 Nominees

Are we looking at the Trainer and Fighter of the Year in Bill and Devin Haney? Photo: Ed Mulholland, Matchroom.

Are we looking at the Trainer and Fighter of the Year in Bill and Devin Haney? Photo: Ed Mulholland, Matchroom.

  • Bill Haney
Naoya Inoue speaks with his father and trainer, Shingo Inoue, at Saturday's press conference in Tokyo. Photo: Naoki Fukuda

Naoya Inoue speaks with his father and trainer, Shingo Inoue, at Saturday's press conference in Tokyo. Photo: Naoki Fukuda

  • Shingo Inoue
  • Andy Lee
  • Shane McGuigan
A solid case can be made for Eubank Jr. trainer Brian "Bomac" McIntyre as Trainer of the Year. Photo: Lawrence Lustig, Boxxer boxing writers

A solid case can be made for Eubank Jr. trainer Brian “Bomac” McIntyre to be named Trainer of the Year. Photo: Lawrence Lustig, Boxxer

  • Brian McIntyre

Cus D’Amato Award Manager of the Year 2023 Nominees

  • Keith Connolly
  • Bill Haney
  • Egis Klimas

Marvin Kohn Good Guy Award 2023 Nominees

  • John DiSanto
  • Sam Jackson/Andrew Roberts
  • Steve Pratt
  • Jose Ramirez
  • John Scully

Sam Taub Award Excellence in Broadcast Journalism 2023 Nominees

  • Tim Bradley Jr.
  • Jim Gray
  • Dave Harmon
  • Mauro Ranallo
  • James “Smitty” Smith

Barney Nagler Award Long and Meritorious Service 2023 Nominees

  • Gordon Hall
  • Henry Hascup
  • Don Majeski
  • John Sheppard
  • Bruce Silverglade

John McCain-Bill Crawford Courage Award 2023 Nominees

  • Alejandra Ayala
  • Prichard Colon and family
  • Billy Dib
  • Lisa McClellan
  • Ed Mulholland

Winners will be recognized at the 2024 BWAA Awards dinner. The date and site have yet to be determined.

NY Fights writer Gayle Falkenthal was part of the nominating committee. NY Fights congratulates all the nominees and wishes them well in this annual recognition event.

Gayle Falkenthal is an award-winning boxing journalist and the only woman journalist who is a full voting member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA). She is West Coast Bureau Chief based in San Diego, California.

