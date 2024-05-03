Barrios vs Maidana Purse: Who’s Getting the Bigger Bag?

We can't even dream of a more exciting series of boxing events than the one we'll see in May. Besides the participation of all the superstars, we also have great bouts like this one. But how big is the Barrios vs Maidana purse?

Barrios vs Maidana Purse: A Good Day For Both Fighters

How could we talk about money before giving a brief introduction to the two opponents? After all, one of them was a world champion in the past.

Mario Barrios is an American professional boxer. Barrios began boxing as a child under the guidance of his father, who was also a boxer. He made his professional debut in 2013 and quickly became known for his power and technical skills.

He has an impressive 28-2 record, with 18 of his wins coming by knockout. Mario held the WBA (Regular) super lightweight title from 2019 to June 2021.

On the other side of the ring, we have an Argentine warrior – Fabian Maidana. With a record of 22-2 and 16 KOs, Maidana dreams of fighting for a world title, and beating Barrios is the fastest way to the top.

Maidana has not faced a lot of top-level boxers and his most serious fights were against Jaider Parra (defeat, UD) and Carlos Cordoba (victory, UD).

Despite never winning a world title, Maidana deserves all the respect in the world because of his active social work. When he is not preparing for a fight, he helps young boxers from low-income families.

This is the type of character we love to see and we wish he could have earned more from the Barrios vs Maidana purse.

As welterweights, their salaries are substantial but still not as impressive. Mario Barrios has been fighting top opposition for years but he is yet to earn the big bucks.

For instance, let's go back to his fights against Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman. As champion, Barrios was paid about $500,000 for his fight against Davis. Other reports claim that his purse against Thurman was identical.

Of course, he made a lot more with the PPV shares but we are here to discuss the guaranteed money. As there is zero information about his most recent purses, we can't make an educated guess. We expect his cut from the Barrios vs Maidana purse to amount to at least $1 million.

As for Fabian Maidana, his past earnings are a mystery. Knowing that this will be his biggest fight, this should also be his biggest payday. Based on the limited information we have, we predict around $500,000 for “TNT”.

Of course, their purses seem insignificant when compared to the figures for the main event bout. Canelo Alvarez wouldn't even pick up the phone for $1 million, right? Did you hear how much he was promised this time?