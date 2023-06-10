Xander Zayas Beats Cruz On Lopez-Taylor Undercard

Florida's Xander Zayas celebrated Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend with a victory in an eight rounder Saturday night at the MSG Theater. Zayas, age 20, got the UD8 against a rugged and willing Ronald Cruz. The scores were: 80-71, times three.

Zayas, now 16-0, scored a knockdown in the first, and we wondered if it would be a quick outing for the young TR prospect. Cruz collected himself quickly. In round two, Zayas loaded up with the right, he was seeking a stop.

To the third—Zayas came out aggressive. The jab pumped. Then Cruz found a home for his right. He’d been patient, too patient, letting Zayas dictate terms. Like the underneath work…Then Cruz (18-3-1) slung a left hook that told the crowd he was not there just to catch.

In round four, we saw Zayas stay busy. And Cruz, too picked his spots. In the fifth, Cruz grinned, and got busier. He’d been saving energy, I think. No doubt, Cruz started throwing more, end edging Zayas back.

Xander Zayas Stays Focused and Busy

In the sixth, Zayas got busier, probably his corner had noted that Cruz was perkier. The crowd was in a lull. Zayas took back the pace in that one.

In the seventh, Zayas landed two clean shots that got the crowd buzzed. Ref Steve Willis looked hard at Cruz, who got hit more clean in that round than any prior. In the eighth round, Zayas worked hard to close the show, he didn't cruise to the UD. Cruz stayed tough to the end.