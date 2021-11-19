Gleason’s Is Rockin’: Friday Is Charity Fight Night, Training Clinic Runs Saturday-Sunday

Boxing is back at Gleason’s Gym, and that’s something to celebrate, being that the revered institution went dark in March 2020, because of a state Covid minimization mandate for gyms.

The doors finally re-opened after six months of dormancy and membership has edged its way up, reports Gleason’s show runner Bruce Silverglade. Now, the state directive which asks folks to get vaccinated and show proof of vaccination status is being accepted more and more, so it sounds like the famed and fabled mecca for instruction in the art and science of pugilism is continuing a path toward restoration.



Part of the return to form can be attributed to the variety of programs, events and offerings made available by Silverglade, who combines a savvy business acumen and an over sized heart, as evidenced by his committed to his “Give A Kid A Dream” program.

Tonight, amateur boxing will unfold at the Dumbo, Brooklyn meeting place for people seeking to get out of their comfort zone, better their bodies and move their mindsets in a positive direction.

Check out this roster of participants who will be ready to rumble at 7 PM ET; all should be proud of their courage at facing the unknown, and also that proceeds will go 100% to GAKAD.



That charitable arm of Gleason’s has been lifting up kids who deserve some extra love and attention, which is bestowed upon them when Silverglade brings local youth working hard to find their way up to his annual summer Fantasy Camp. “We are a 501 C3, everything goes one hundred percent to the kids program,” Silverglade told me during a Nov 18 visit to the most well-known boxing gym the world over. “We have 11 bouts, these are people volunteering to fight in a sanctioned amateur event. Please come and watch the bouts and if you can’t come in person, you can watch online on GleasonsGym.com and you can make a donation anyway you care to!”

Silverglade has stayed in business during international economic low points, NYC slumps and a global pandemic, so he’s well aware that he needs to offer myriad services to keep the joint humming: To that end, on Saturday and Sunday, he’s offering a clinic for personal trainers who wish to be able to instruct clients in the basics of boxing.

Click here to sign up.

It’s a solid deal—the fee is $369 and over 8 hours split into two days, you can learn from some of the ace trainers who work out of the iconic fight factory. You’ll get a certificate, good for a year, and a plaque attesting to your successful participation in the program. And also, you get the satisfaction of knowing you are doing your part in keeping this hallowed space thriving.