GLEASON’S GYM UPDATE: World’s Most Famous Boxing Gym Looks Will Re-Open

Hello NYF friends, family and newbie visitors to the site!

Check out this message from the uber mensch Bruce Silverglade, the owner of the famed and fabled Gleason’s Gym, in DUMBO, Brooklyn.

He’s thinking that within the month, it’s quite possible that the gym will pull open the doors, and we can again hear the rat-a-tat of the speedbag thwacking, and thrill to listen to the thumping on the heavy bags.

Of course, things won’t be the same. We’ve lost some friends of late, and NY is the virus’ epicenter in America.

But if you didn’t realize before, you do now. Life is a fight; not a one of us gets to the finish line without bumps and bruising touching us. But you know what to do, don’t you? You get knocked down, you take a deep breath, clear your head, stand up, put up your gloves, and get back into the fray.

Here’s Bruce:

Hi Friends and Members,

Everyone please continue to stay safe and healthy during these trying times.

We are looking forward to reopening Gleason’s Gym. My gut feeling is May 31st.

In preparation the gym was painted, the equipment cleaned or replaced and everything is like new. In addition, we have thousands of 3-ply disposable ear-loop face masks, thousands of clear vinyl gloves, thousands of wipes and gallons of hand sanitizer.

As soon as we are allowed to reopen and are given guidelines to run by, I will reassign dates for the many programs that were planned from March 16th through the end of the year.

Win $5000 – SULEIMEN AKDRASHEV 2020 AWARD

The WBC, with the generous sponsorship of Suleimen Promotions, launched the 1st SULEIMEN AKDRASHEV 2020 AWARD for amateur or professional boxers, trainers, promoters or members of the boxing family whose stories and behavior are exemplary for the boxing community.

I’m sure that we all know some excellent stories of people who can participate and deserve the opportunity to win the award ($5,000 US dollars).

I kindly ask for you to find some of these stories and to send them to the following:

https://wbcboxing.com/en/suleimen-award/ (english)

https://wbcboxing.com/suleimen-award/ (spanish)

PLEASE help to make sure that people complete and send their applications to contact@wbcboxing.com (either in English or Spanish).

You can contact Michel Salomón msalomon@wbcboxing.com for any questions you may have. If possible, we would like to receive the applications before May 8th.

I want to thank all the members and friends that have taken advantage of our discount offer for buying membership months in advance.

Also, to all the wonderful people that have kept their auto pay active. As soon as the gym is allowed to reopen, we will adjust the auto pay to give you 100% of the days you are due.

And finally, to those that have made contributions to the gym. This has been a big help to the gym during this tough time. However, if you wish to cancel your auto pay all you have to do is email us at info@gleasonsgym.com or call the gym at 718 797 2872.

Gleason’s Gym is offering discounts today for when we reopen. Buy three months and get the fourth month for free. Buy six months and get the seventh and eighth months for free. Buy twelve months and get the three next months for free.

***When the gym re-opens, athletes like Heather Hardy will once again walk up those stairs and find themselves in the atmosphere that is as much community center as it is a fight factory***

There is no expiration date for the above purchase. It will start when you are ready.

And finally, today’s quote:

Stay Healthy & Stay Safe-

Bruce Silverglade