Weigh-In Photos: Beterbiev vs Bivol

Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev met for the final time before the bell rings Saturday for their unified, undisputed light heavyweight championship fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

NOTE: The only place to see the main event in the U.S. is through a special one-fight presentation streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

UPDATE: As of Saturday morning, the undercard is now a PPV for $19.99, a last-minute switch. It airs exclusively on DAZN Boxing. Earlier reports were accurate. DAZN is taking enormous heat on this. Only you can decide whether the fee is worth it. I will be watching and posting updates on X/Twitter.

All fighters on the card made weight.

Beterviev vs Bivol

Beterbiev of Montreal, Quebec (20-0, 20 KOs) is boxing’s only world champion with a 100 percent knockout rate. He won the first of his three titles in 2017 and has made eight title defenses.

Bivol of Indio, California (23-0, 12 KOs) has made 12 defenses of his WBA belt after winning it from Trent Broadhurst in 2017, including a convincing decision over Canelo Alvarez in May 2022.

Beterbiev, a native Russian of Chechen descent, is now a Canadian citizen fighting out of Montreal. He weighed in at 174.9 pounds.

As usual, he had little to say after the weigh-in. “My favorite part is fighting. Big wait, and getting ready to fight,” Beterbiev said of waiting through the final day.

Bivol, born in Krygistan of mixed Moldovan and Korean heritage, now based in Indio, California, has improved his command of English over the years. He’s said his success will be based in his focused preparation. He weighed in at 174.12 pounds.

Responding to a question about how chill he seemed, Bivol replied, “I’m always like this. I’m chill, but I’m focused also. It means a lot, but at the same time I’m trying to forget about everything I went through. I say thank you for everything, for everyone, and now I just focus on Saturday, and I just need to eat right, sleep, and be ready on Oct. 12.

“To be honest, I got used to it. Since six years old, I’m fighting. At this moment I have to sleep. Most of it the same, because all my opponents, I respect very well, I prepared for them 100% and this fight also. I was trying to reach my limit for preparations.”

Based on the cheering and chants, the crowd present was overwhelmingly backing Bivol. To them, he said, “Thank you guys, my friends from all over the world, from Russia, from Kyrgistan, from Moldova, from everywhere.”

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn is always a salesman for his events, but this time his enthusiasm is fitting.

“This is a generational great fight, the best light heavyweight fight in a decade, two ice-cold competitors. This is an opportunity for Dmitry Bivol to achieve a lifelong dream. He already slayed the pound-for-pound king in California (referring to Canelo Alvarez).

“This is a bigger fight. This is a bigger night. This is what he wants more than anything else. I believe that Dmitry Bivol will be the undisputed world champion tomorrow night.”

Undercard Weigh-In Photos and Results

Wardley vs Clarke 2

Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke rematch after their all-action entertaining draw in March, with Wardley’s British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles on the line.

Clarke (8-0-1, 6 KOs) weighed in at 271.3 pounds, up five plus pounds from the 266 pounds in the first bout. Wardley (17-0-1, 16 KOs) weighed in at 241.6 pounds, slightly less than the 243 pounds in March.

The men shook hands after the faceoff. “It’s been a good build-up,” said Clarke. “Two good characters, me and Fabio. We’ve done what we can to build up the fight, answering question after question after question. Now it’s time to do the business, get in there, and actually fight.

Clarke promised a definitive win. “But it’s a fight, make no mistake about it. There’s a lot of professional rivalry here. I want to win; he wants to win. There can only be one.”

Wardley said that other than minor adjustments, he’d approach the rematch in much the same way. “I felt I had a lot of success with the way I fought that first fight and the way it went. There’ll be some adjustments.

“But look, with me, you know what you’re gonna get: entertainment. I’m not going to be on one of the biggest cards and not deliver. Saturday night is going to be fantastic. It just gets bigger and bigger and bigger.

“I was privileged enough to be at the opening of Riyadh Season the first time. We’re a year on now and it just gets bigger and bigger. The lights, the camera, the stage, it gets more and more grandiose. I’m honored and privileged to be here, and I’m looking forward to the main event myself.” Wardley didn’t venture a prediction.

Opetaia vs Massey

The world’s top cruiserweight, Jai Opetaia of Australia (25-0, 19 KOs) faces Jack Massey of the UK (22-2, 12 KOs), with Opetaia’s lineal/IBF cruiserweight titles on the line.

Massey weighed in at 199.12 pounds, Opetaia at 198.9 pounds.

What does Massey have to do to win? “Just have to be myself and get in there and fight. The fire in my belly, that’s going to give me the push, to do my best. I always finish strong, and I’m going to be there, drag him into deep waters, and punish him.”

“Man, I’m pumped, I’m ready to put on a show,” said a smiling Opetaia. “We’ve dug the trench. We’ve done the hard work. Skills pay the bills. Everyone wants to be a tough guy, but skills pay the bills.

“It’s for our families. I see the look in his eyes. He’s got the same hunger. It’s going to be a great fight.”

Eubank Jr. vs Szeremeta

Chris Eubank Jr. (33-3, 24 KOs) is back in the middleweight division facing journeyman Kamil Szeremeta of Poland (25-2-2, 8 KOs).

Both Szeremeta and Eubank Jr. weighed in at 159.12 pounds.

“It’s been a rollercoaster but it’s been fun,” said Eubank Jr. “The weight cut went well, the interviews went well, the press conference went well. Now all I have to do is get in that ring and do what I’ve been preparing to do, take apart guys in style. It’s about looking sexy. That’s it! That’s all I’ve got to do.”

Eubank Jr. had a testy encounter with his nemesis Conor Benn, reported by the BBC and caught on video.

“You’re lucky you’re fighting tomorrow,” Benn told Eubank Jr., stepping toward him. “I’ll see you tomorrow after the fight. I’ll get in that ring and give it to you,” Benn is quoted as saying, along with a string of cursing.

Security personnel started to separate them, but Eubank Jr. stopped them before Benn gave Eubank Jr. a shove.

“From my point of view, that little insect is a coward. He waited until I was cutting weight, dehydrated and malnourished, to come and step to me. He showed his true colors. But at the end of the day, I’m not worried about Conor Benn. I have a tough opponent in Kamil Szeremeta. After I’ve dealt with Kamil, Conor’s next.”

Whittaker vs Cameron

Light heavyweight prospect Ben Whittaker (8-0, 5 KOs) and Liam Cameron of Sheffield (23-6- 10 KOs) made weight, Whittaker at 174.9 pounds, and Cameron at 174.6 pounds.

“The talking’s done. I’m not the talker. Ben’s the talker. It’s everything. Ben thinks I’m scared of him. I’ve been through way worse than that,” Cameron said.

“I ain’t never scared. The way I work, the way I prepare, there’s no reason to be scared especially when the Lord’s on my side,” said Whittaker.

“I could see that heart beating out his chest, but at the end of the day the work’s done, the talking’s down, it’s go time tomorrow. Whittaker says he’ll spend Friday night playing Uno at his hotel, “then whoop that boy tomorrow.”

Nicolson vs Chapman

WBC World Featherweight champion Skye Nicolson of Australia (11-0, 1 KO) and challenger Raven Chapman of England (9-0, 2 KOs) both made weight at 125.9 pounds.

Both women grasp the significance of appearing in the first women’s fight in the Riyadh Season series

“It’s amazing. It feels like such an honor to be here to make history,” said Chapman. “I’m trying to make sure I go down in the history books and become world champion tomorrow night. I’ll show you exactly how I do that tomorrow.”

“It’s definitely new territory for me,” said Nicolson. “I want to thank His Excellency Turki Alalshiehk for this opportunity. We have an empowering position on Saturday night. It’s finally here, can’t wait. I trust my preparation. I know what I’m capable of, and now it’s time to do the job.”

Alakel vs Gonzalez

Mohammed Alakel of Saudi Arabia makes his professional debut in the opening four-round bout against Jesus Gonzalez of Colombia (3-2). Both made weight at 131.6 pounds.

“It means a lot to represent my country. I’m honored,” said Alakel after the weigh-in.