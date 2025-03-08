Rolly Romero Fight Results:

Young vet Kenneth Sims Jr. broke through, with a decision victory over Batyr Akhmedov in the Showtime TV opener, in Vegas. Both 140s gave all of themselves, and the stats reflected the same. One judge saw it even, but two liked Sims’ brand of business.

After the win, Sims said, “This is the fight that I expected. This is what I’ve been waiting on for years.

“Like I said before, I thought he won the title in his last fight so I thought he should be a world champion. So this just showed I’m ready for whatever. I’m ready to be world champion.

I’m not supposed to be here right now. I’m not supposed to be here right now.

“That’s what they say. Ain’t nobody thought I would be here right now. And I know that I’m the best so at 140 it’s whatever. I’m ready for anyone.

“This is what I expected. This is what I expected of him but I’m a savage. I’m a dog. I have that dog in me. And that’s what I was saying during this whole time leading up to this that I had that dog in me and I was going to show them.

“My eye wasn’t bothering me. I don’t care. Like I said, ‘I’m a savage.’ I don’t care.

“I want the winner of the main event. I want that title. That’s it. Whoever wins the main event that’s who I want.”

Hard Luck Akhmedov Bummed Again

Batyr Akhmedov said after, “I felt confident that I was winning the fight. I felt confident that I’m winning the fight. But it’s like every time I don’t stop my opponent it’s like they win.

“It seems like it’s a goal against me. If they reach the 12th round it’s like they already won and they’re already celebrating because the judges give it to them.

“Look at the punch stats. It’s the third time in a row. I won again. I’m winning rounds, I’m throwing more, I’m hurting him more. He’s surviving seven rounds out of 12.

“For me it’s tough because I give all my life to this sport. I’ve been participating in this sport all my life. But it’s really unfortunate. I believe that I’m winning but I don’t get the decision so I want to ask the people who won the fight.”

Rances Barthelemy Meets Omar Juarez

Cuban oldster Barthelemy, ex titlist at 130 and 135, took a UD10 from Omar Juarez, who came in having won three straight.