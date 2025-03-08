Worldwide

Rolly Romero Fight Results:

Boxing Worldwide

Sajid Abid On the Realities Within a Tough Sport

Betting Boxing Worldwide

McGrail vs Leach Prediction: McGrail Can't Fail

Boxing Worldwide

Is Dainier Pero A Future Heavyweight Great?

Boxing Worldwide

Danny Garcia Is Not A Boxer, He's Now a Boxer/Promoter

Boxing Worldwide

Why Is Ryan Garcia Beefing With Baumgardner?

Boxing Worldwide

Four NY Fights Writers Win Boxing Writers Awards From BWAA

Betting Boxing Worldwide

BKFC Knuckle Mania 4: Predictions, Prize Money, Fight Card

Boxing Worldwide

Best Boxing Style: The Four Styles for Boxing Success

Betting Boxing Worldwide

Melikuziev vs Dibombe Prediction: Big Bombs From Bek Bully

Worldwide

Rolly Romero Fight Results:

Published

on

Rolly Romero Fight Results:

Young vet Kenneth Sims Jr. broke through, with a decision victory over Batyr Akhmedov in the Showtime TV opener, in Vegas. Both 140s gave all of themselves, and the stats reflected the same. One judge saw it even, but two liked Sims’ brand of business.

After the win, Sims said, “This is the fight that I expected. This is what I’ve been waiting on for years.

“Like I said before, I thought he won the title in his last fight so I thought he should be a world champion. So this just showed I’m ready for whatever. I’m ready to be world champion.

I’m not supposed to be here right now. I’m not supposed to be here right now.

“That’s what they say. Ain’t nobody thought I would be here right now. And I know that I’m the best so at 140 it’s whatever. I’m ready for anyone.

“This is what I expected. This is what I expected of him but I’m a savage. I’m a dog. I have that dog in me. And that’s what I was saying during this whole time leading up to this that I had that dog in me and I was going to show them.

“My eye wasn’t bothering me. I don’t care. Like I said, ‘I’m a savage.’ I don’t care.

“I want the winner of the main event. I want that title. That’s it. Whoever wins the main event that’s who I want.”

Punch stats for the Kenneth Sims Jr win over Batyr Akhmedov

Hard Luck Akhmedov Bummed Again

Batyr Akhmedov said after, “I felt confident that I was winning the fight. I felt confident that I’m winning the fight. But it’s like every time I don’t stop my opponent it’s like they win.

“It seems like it’s a goal against me. If they reach the 12th round it’s like they already won and they’re already celebrating because the judges give it to them.

“Look at the punch stats. It’s the third time in a row. I won again. I’m winning rounds, I’m throwing more, I’m hurting him more. He’s surviving seven rounds out of 12.

“For me it’s tough because I give all my life to this sport. I’ve been participating in this sport all my life. But it’s really unfortunate. I believe that I’m winning but I don’t get the decision so I want to ask the people who won the fight.”

Rances Barthelemy Meets Omar Juarez

Cuban oldster Barthelemy, ex titlist at 130 and 135, took a UD10 from Omar Juarez, who came in having won three straight.

 

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading