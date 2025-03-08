Morrell vs Kalajdzic Purse: Battle for the Bucks in LA

David Morrell is set to make a statement in the light heavyweight category when he faces Radivoje Kalajdzic on August 3 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Fans are talking about this great fight, and the Morrell vs Kalajdzic purse is being discussed as well. Let’s look at the financial implications associated with this clash on Saturday.

Morrell vs Kalajdzic Purse: Who’s Cashing In Big?

Given what’s on the line in this clash, the Morrell vs Kalajdzic prize money is fascinating.

After being passed over by elite fighters in the 168-pound class, David Morrell is making his 175-pound debut.

Morell is a phenomenal fighter from Cuba with an undefeated record of 10-0, out of which nine were knockouts. Kalajdzic, also known as “Hot Rod,” is an American boxer with a 29-2 record (21 KOs) who is looking to create a name for himself against the emerging talent. He’s on a five-fight winning run right now.

According to our estimates, Morrell might earn between $80,000 and $100,000 for this fight, demonstrating his increasing appeal and marketability. Kalajdzic is expected to earn around $55,000 based on his steady performance and level of competence.

Additional revenue streams, such as pay-per-view (PPV) shares, sponsorships, and endorsements, might boost both rivals’ profitability. Because of his expanding reputation, Morrell may attract even more profitable bouts, pushing his total revenues to at least $120,000.

Boxing Fighter Payouts: Morrell vs Kalajdzic

Morrell’s fast rise to fame in the boxing world has been quite extraordinary. He has a perfect 10-0 record with nine knockouts, demonstrating his superiority in the ring.

He made a deliberate choice to downgrade to the 175-pound division in order to avoid being eliminated by elite opponents in the 168-pound class who are scared to face him. This adjustment now allows for larger financial incentives and high-profile fights to occur.

Kalajdzic, holds a professional 29-2 record, out of which 21 were knockout victories, and plenty of experience going into the match. Kalajdzic, who lost to Artur Beterbiev in 2019, has now won five straight games. He is a difficult opponent for Morrell because of his powerful and aggressive fighting style, which sets him apart in the ring.

More than just money is at stake in the Morrell-Kalajdzic match; preparation for bigger bouts down the road is also at stake.

If Morrell puts on a good show, he might be positioned to take on the winner of Beterbiev vs Bivol, the undisputed light heavyweight bout. The win for Kalajdzic might help his career and provide him more opportunities to compete in high-profile matches.

It appears this fight will ensure respectable Morrell vs Kalajdzic payouts and will provide great entertainment value. The result of this fight might have a big effect on the careers of both fighters, possibly leading to opportunities for higher compensation and more well-known bouts in future. Let’s see who stands out in the ring on fight night.