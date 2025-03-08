Haney v Garcia Predictions: NYF Fam Weighs In With Picks

Well, Haney v Garcia – that’s been a shit-show.

Or a strange and somewhat entertaining exercise in the boxing promotion business circa right now.

Ryan Garcia has kept people guessing the last couple months as he counted down to the step-up test against pugilism specialist Devin Haney.

Some are enthralled, or repulsed yet intrigued. Me, I’m trying my best to decipher what it means to live in a culture dominated by the influencer industrial complex.

Deciphering the likely progression of the actual bout? Thats easier. Devin Haney is an A-level technical fighter. Ryan Garcia is not. Levels to be on display in BK. Haney by unanimous decision is my guest. The NY Fights squad, what say y’all?

SHERY ABBASI: Haney round 9 stoppage. I think we can all see Garcia is not right going into this fight but Haney won’t have taken any shortcuts. He is a consummate professional and is in the form of his life coming off a career best performance. He will look to put on a dominant display and show the disparity in levels between the two.

AARON BRASON-STEWART: I think Haney will frustrate and demonstrate his superior boxing mind and ability. Ryan may have one to two moments but I think Haney will school him and make it an easy night’s work. I don’t believe Garcia has the footwork nor the ring IQ to move Haney around the ring a pressure him into landing any shots of note. Haney is just too good for him. Haney unanimous decision.

RENE BOX YOUNG: Devin Haney by unanimous decision, if not winning every round, 10 to 2.

Aside from all the speculation and talk about Ryan Garcia and his supposed lack of preparation due to his mannerisms in front of the cameras and public, I deem Garcia does not possess the overall skill set to have a legitimate chance of winning against such a thorough fighter as Haney.

However, Ryan does have a slight chance of knocking out Haney due to his speed and power, but I feel it is a very slim chance which most likely won’t happen. I visualize Haney picking Garcia apart round after round to get the W via UD.

HECTOR FRANCO: It’s the same old song and dance. When I think of Ryan Garcia, I picture Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. or Adrien Broner. Despite all the views and clicks his name brings, I found myself bored and increasingly apathetic toward him.

Even still, he has a puncher’s chance. Knockouts cause amnesia. He could follow in the footsteps of Jorge Linares and land the perfect shot during an exchange, and all his pre-fight antics would be forgotten. However, what’s likely to happen is that Garcia gets overanxious when his game plan fails, causing him to take chances too early, similar to his fight with Gervonta Davis.

Haney will win by unanimous decision, and we’ll be left wondering why we wasted our time. Garcia will again switch trainers, and we’ll hear stories of trouble during training camp — same old song.

GREY JOHNSON: One may draw the conclusion that Ryan Garcia’s training camp isn’t atypical to the past stories of many legendary fighter camps that were full of insanity and debauchery. In this case, the difference is that Ryan has pulled back the curtain on his behavior by being Too Online.

When a high-level fighter is about three weeks out from a major fight, they’re typically taking up the Spartan-like mentality in the gym, not chatting about the implications of the eclipse on Twitter Spaces. However, galaxy brain thinkers who thought it would be a good idea to go to college for performing arts like myself understand this entire camp by Ryan has been simply a parody of the stereotypical out-of-control boxer.

It’s all performance art, people. Read the tea leaves, follow the signs in the stars, don’t be fooled. Anyway, Haney UD12.

ED ODEVEN: With eight consecutive 12-round wins via unanimous decision, Haney’s boxing smarts and overall skills have delivered the desired results in big fights. His poise, experience, talent and temperament will be connected factors that produced the same result once again. Haney by UD over Garcia.

RYAN O’HARA: KO 9 Haney. Haney is one of the smartest and most disciplined athletes in boxing. Across the ring from him is a man who has the physical tools to take him out but a mindset that will lead him to nothing but misery.

MATTHEW AGUILAR: I’m glad I waited to send in my prediction. Not that it would’ve changed any. As expected, this fight is a complete waste of time. The only reason it was made was because the names looked good on a poster.

Haney is one of the best fighters in the sport and an emerging superstar who takes his craft seriously. He will punish Garcia, who will be dangerous for about a round-and-half before “The Dream” gets to work on an undeserving, unprepared and unwell opponent. Let’s just hope an adult steps up to the plate and gets Ryan some help. Haney by dominant seventh-round TKO.

BEOWULF JONES: Ryan gets demolished. The fight will end whatever round Haney no longer feels like being there.

Ryan probably thinks he has surprises he’ll unveil to Haney in the ring, but they’ll be as worthless as the surprise shoulder roll he kept using in his last fight against Oscar Duarte.

It hurts to see Garcia in the depth of such mania, but as his weigh-in today demonstrated, the higher power Ryan keeps putting his faith in isn’t meeting him halfway.

GAYLE FALKENTHAL: Devin Haney is locked in. Working with a game plan like the one he and father/trainer Bill devised to dominate Regis Prograis last December, Haney will disarm Ryan Garcia of his offensive weapons with slick movement and defense skills. Haney will humble and humiliate Garcia, make him miss, and make him pay for his pre-fight antics.

The question remaining is whether Haney stops Garcia in the second half of the fight due to an accumulation of damage, whether the referee steps in to stop Haney from playing with Garcia like wounded prey, or whether Garcia retires in the corner and calls it a night – or career.

LUCAS KATELLE: Haney will win – he was the professional through and through. It should show the levels of maturity as Garcia acted no short of an immature child in the build-up to this fight. I see it as a mismatch.

MATTHEW POMARA: When this was announced, it was an exciting matchup. This prediction would usually be about Garcia’s speed versus Haney’s overall skill set. We would hypothesize who would make the most of their talents.

However, the bizarre and sometimes frightening lead up to this fight with Garcia’s mental state and Haney’s angry vitriol, took most of the fun out of this. Look for Haney to win easily. Haney by mid-round knockout!

Haney v Garcia Tally: It’s Unanimous

In a shutout, every NY Fights writer picks Devin Haney to win. Five pick Haney by unanimous decision, and six pick Haney by a stoppage whether by knockout, TKO, referee intervention, or Garcia quitting.