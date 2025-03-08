Davis vs Martin Purse: How Big is the Tank’s First Post-Prison Payday?

Gervonta Davis will lace up his gloves for his first fight since getting released from prison. Now he will seek to redeem himself with a comeback victory against Frank Martin and hold on to his WBA lightweight belt. As the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas is set to host this enticing encounter, here’s our Davis vs Martin purse analysis.

Davis vs Martin Purse: Big Money at the Garden?

Following his impressive knockout of Ryan Garcia in a non-title bout last year, WBA Lightweight king Gervonta Davis returns to the ring to defend his title against unbeaten challenger Frank Martin. Davis is the undisputed favorite heading into this tie, but his criminal record paints him as somewhat of a villain ahead of the bout.

In July of last year, Gervonta Davis’ return was overshadowed by a brief stint in jail (44 days) after violating his house arrest terms. This stemmed from a 2020 hit-and-run incident that left four people injured, including a pregnant woman.

For that, he originally received a 90-day house arrest sentence at his trainer’s home. But, Davis checked into a luxury hotel instead, which ultimately landed him in jail.

Unbeaten with a perfect 18-0 record, Frank Martin looms as a potential banana peel for Davis.

He’s laser-focused on claiming his first world title, knowing a win elevates him to PPV stardom. His last fight against Artem Harutyunyan exposed areas for improvement. While initially outboxed, Martin showcased an impressive ability to adjust and ultimately turned the tide for a hard-earned victory.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Davis vs Martin

While purse figures typically remain under wraps until fight night, it’s no secret that both fighters walked away from significant offers for other bouts before stepping into the ring for this clash. This hints at an incredibly lucrative Davis vs Martin purse.

Gervonta Davis’ decision to forgo a fight with Conor Benn might come back to haunt him financially. Promoter Eddie Hearn disclosed that Davis could have secured a purse of $15 million to $25 million for that matchup, significantly more than the $10 million he earned for his knockout of Ryan Garcia.

Davis, however, refuted this claim. In a now-deleted post on X, he shared screenshots that supposedly showed Hearn’s original offer. According to the screenshots, Hearn offered a $10 million base salary plus a share of the gate revenues and PPV sales.

The PPV numbers can boost the Davis vs Martin prize money significantly. According to reports, once the PPV sales are factored in, Martin could earn up to $10 million. This figure includes a guaranteed $2 million salary and an additional $8 million from his 70% share of the PPV sales.

Since Davis is the defending champion, Martin should have no problem in receiving the smaller share of Davis vs Martin payout. That said, he will also rake in a handsome amount. His boxing fighter pay for the fight could sum up to $1.25 million with a $500k base salary and a 30% PPV cut.