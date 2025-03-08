Danny Garcia Is Not A Boxer, He’s Now a Boxer/Promoter

Danny Garcia has formed Swift Promotions and will promote his first event Saturday, June 15 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I’m honored to launch Swift Promotions on Saturday, June 15 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey,” said Danny Garcia in a release. “The venue has been home to many historic fights and we’re thrilled to promote our first show there.”

The hitter, who turned pro in 2007, holds a 37-3 mark. He’s been fighting infrequently of late. Danny Garcia had two fights in 2020, and his last scrap came in July 2022, when he beat Jose Benavidez. At age 36, Danny Garcia sees writing on the wall, and is wanting to stay inside the fight game, it looks like, even after his active stint finishes.

“I’ve wanted to start promoting for a couple of years and this is a great opportunity to showcase the top young talent in the Philadelphia area in addition to supporting the young ‘Boricua’ prospects,” said the Philadelphia native Danny Garcia in a release.

He’s battled anxiety and depression, and seems to be on the other side now. Here is the report from NYF on his win over Benavidez.

Danny Garcia Is 36, Setting Up His Next

Tickets for Tale of Garcia / The Grind Season 1 starting at $65 are Now On-Sale at Ticketmaster. The Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is located 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Doors will open on the night of the event at 6:00 p.m. with the first bell at 7:00 p.m.

The main event for the first Garcia show: heavyweight Sonny ‘The Bronco’ Conto, (12-0, 9 KOs) versus Quintin Sumpter, (7-2, 4 KOs), of Pittsfield, MA.

Conto beat Detrailous Webster on November 10, 2023, his last outing.

Also, Johnny ‘Different Breed’ Rivera V of Philadelphia will make his professional debut in a six-round super lightweight bout. The 19-time national amateur champion is a veteran of 290 fights. He is the first boxer to sign an exclusive promotional contract with Swift Promotions, Garcia says.

Super bantamweight prospect Miguel Roman, (4-0, 1 KO), of Philadelphia is on the card, as is Florencia Pajares Brito of Las Vegas, NV and Uruguay; she will make her pro debut in a four round super bantamweight bout.

More: Stanley Johnson, (3-0, 2 KOs), of Houston, TX meets Raphael Carolina, (2-4-2, 1 KO), of Wendell, North Carolina.

William Briscoe, (3-1-1), middleweight Jason Moreno, (1-0, 1 KO) and the debut of featherweight Aanjhure Williams will be part of the program.