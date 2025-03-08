What Is Team Combat League? Possibility For Unhinged Chaos

Some boxing fans like myself appreciate the ability to “hit and not get hit” while others are not as fond of that specific style. One thing all fight fans can agree on though is that we all love when the sport presents us with moments of unhinged chaos, and that is why you should pay attention to this upcoming season of the Team Combat League.

Team Combat League (TCL) is a team-style boxing league made up of twelve teams spread across the country that compete against one another.

Our Gayle Falkenthal covered TCL season one action.

What makes it so intriguing is the format of the competition.

Each competition has a total of twenty-four single-round matches that each count towards a final team score that determines the winner.

Each matchup between fighters being only a round means there is no time to feel your opponent out and you must get to work right away, much to the delight of both hardcore and casual fans.

Team Combat League Geared Toward Shortened Attention Spans

It is broken up into three separate periods, eight rounds apiece, with the final period being the “money rounds” where randomly selected boxers get to fight another round for extra points.

One Team Combat League team that you should certainly keep an eye on this season is the Boston Butchers led by head coach Marc Gargaro and general manager Jimmy Burchfield Sr.

Gargaro is the owner of the Nonantum Boxing Club in Newton, Massachusetts, where the team holds their practices, and is also an assistant coach for the United States Olympic team.

Burchfield is the founder of CES Boxing and a legendary promoter—-check out this Michael Woods story on the OG—who has built one hell of a roster.

The Butchers will be making their debut in the Team Combat League this Thursday, April 11th, at the Oceanside Events Center in Revere, Massachusetts against the DC Destroyers.

The Butchers are filled with top-end talent from the New England region.

Two names on the BB Team Combat League roster immediately jump out to fight fans, welterweight contender “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis (24-1, 15 KOs) and former world title challenger Shelly Vincent (27-2, 1 KO).

There are several boxers also competing who have become big names on the regional New England circuit and are on the verge of becoming real contenders in their respective weight classes.

Francis Hogan (16-0, 14 KOs), Alejandro Paulino (17-0, 13 KOs), and Cassius Chaney (23-1, 16) have all won WBC silver titles recently and are using the TCL to help grow their profiles in hopes of earning a big payday later on this year.

The rest of the team is filled with well-respected pros who are all building some real momentum in their careers and are ready to shine and make names for themselves.

Thomas O’Toole (9-0, 6 KOs), James Perella (18-0, 13 KOs), Irvin Gonzalez (16-4, 12 KOs), Melanie Costa (3-0, 1 KO), Timothy Hatfield (3-1, 3 KOs), Ricardo Espertin (3-0, 3 KOs), Elijah Peixoto (4-0, 2 KOs).

Also, Keno Luna (2-0, 2 KOs), Michael Fontanez (8-0, 4 KOs), Miguel Torres (2-1, 2 KOs), Stevie Jane Coleman (5-1, 2 KOs), and elite amateur boxer Ameila Moore and all names that local New England boxing supporters are aware of.

They are all eager to fight on a stage like this and know that an impressive performance can lead to bigger and better things in the near future.

Going against the Team Combat League DC Destroyers is a great measuring stick matchup to see where the Butchers stand up in their first season of TCL.

The Destroyers have a handful of talented boxers who have proven themselves at the world level in the professional ranks, such as former world champion Jaime Mitchel (9-1-2, 5 KOs), former title challengers Mykal Fox (22-4, 5 KOs), Alantez Fox (28-6-1, 13 KOs), and respected contenders D’Mitrius Ballard (21-2-1, 13 KOs), Jennifer Miranda (10-0, 1 KO).

All in all, every boxing fan should be invested in the Boston Butchers and the entire Team Combat League this season.

The combination of contenders and up-and-comers who are hungry to make a name for themselves should be great theater and exemplify what boxing is truly all about.