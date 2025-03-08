Romero vs Cruz Prediction: WBA Super Lightweight Title On The Line

Las Vegas will explode with an absolute banger of a boxing event this weekend as six different world titles will be on the line on the same card. Let’s kick off our analysis with a Romero vs Cruz prediction.

Romero vs Cruz Prediction: What a Weird Matchup

Rolando Romero Preview

Rolando has been involved in martial arts since he was nine years old but you will be surprised that he only turned to boxing at 18. Before that, he trained in judo despite the fact that his father was a professional boxer.

As soon as he switched to boxing, it became clear that it would be his future and he made his professional debut just two years later. Eight years later, Romero has 15 wins in 16 pro fights, with 13 coming by way of knockout.

Let’s take a closer look at his recent experience. Rolando made his big break when he fought Jackson Martinez for the vacant WBA interim lightweight title in 2020. He won by unanimous decision. He won his next two fights with knockouts in the 7th round and beat Avery Sparrow and Anthony Yigit.

In 2022, he suffered his only career defeat when he faced Gervonta Davis for his WBA (Regular) lightweight title. He redeemed himself in his last fight when he defeated Ismael Barroso for the vacant WBA Super Lightweight championship, which will be on the line on Saturday. But before we can make a confident Romero vs Cruz prediction, we have to take a closer look at the challenger too.

Isaac Cruz Preview

Isaac Cruz is an impressive young man and his record stands out. At 25 years old, he has 31 pro fights behind him, winning 28 (20 knockouts). He had humble beginnings and a rough childhood, which made him dream of success.

He began training at an early age and immediately achieved great results, which led him to debut at the professional level at the age of 16 (2015). Until 2018, Isaac built up a record against mediocre opponents. His first significant opponent was Jose Felix, who at that time had a record of 37-3. Isaac won by technical knockout in the third round.

His first real challenge was Thomas Matthies, whom Isac defeated by majority decision after an exciting close fight. His next opponent was Diego Magdaleno, whom he knocked out in the opening round. This result put his name among the star prospects in boxing. Subsequently, he crushed Jose Matias Romero and Francisco Vargas in order to reach the first world title match in his career.

Just like Rolando Romero, Cruz lost to Gervonta Davis and it wasn’t even a close fight. Since then, however, he stepped up with three wins in a row, beating Yuriorkis Gamboa, Eduardo Ramirez, and Giovanni Gabrega, winning the WBO Inter-Continental Lightweight, the WBC Silver Lightweight, and the WBO Latino lightweight titles.

Rolando Romero vs Isaac Cruz Prediction: Time for Cruz to Shine

This is an interesting matchup between two very different fighters. The gap in their experience alone is mindblowing. The only similarity between them is that both lost to Gervonta Davis. Despite being the younger fighter, Cruz has 2.5 times more experience at the professional level than Romero. We expect a very competitive bout and despite their KO records, we believe that we will see a decision. However, if we have to make a Romero vs Cruz prediction, we choose Isaac.