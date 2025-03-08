Nicolson vs Vargas Prediction: A Classic Clash of Styles

Skye Nicolson returns to action just three months after winning the WBC female featherweight title. And she will face a much more experienced boxer with a completely opposite fighting style. Here is our Nicolson vs Vargas prediction.

Nicolson vs Vargas Prediction: Head-to-Head Analysis

Skye Nicolson Preview

Skye Nicolson is quickly becoming a fan favorite. Having elite boxing skills on top of undeniable beauty seems to be the formula for success. But most importantly, Skye is definitely putting in the work to become the next face of women’s boxing. She fought three months ago and is already back for more.

The Australian had a long amateur career that saw her fight at multiple international competitions, representing her home country. Her overall record was 107-32. She won the bronze medal at the World Championships in 2016 and later won the featherweight gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. She also attended the 2020 Olympics and reached the quarter-finals.

Nicolson made her debut in 2022 and quickly rose through the featherweight ranks. In September 2023, in her 8th fight, she won the WBC interim featherweight belt and defended it once before getting her hands on the regular title against Sarah Mahfoud in April 2024.

This will be her first defense. Before we get to our final Nicolson vs Vargas prediction, let’s take a closer look at the challenger.

Dyana Vargas Preview

Diana Vargas is a 32-year-old boxer from the Dominican Republic. Riding a professional record that includes 19 wins and 1 defeat, she earned this title shot after three wins in a row and after she won the WBC Latino featherweight title last month.

While this means that Vargas will be in perfect shape, fighting just one month after her last bout is rarely a great idea. Moreover, we have to note her only defeat, which came against Vivian Bianelis Rodriguez, a far less experienced fighter than Nicolson.

Vargas’ trump card is her brutal knockout power. She has more professional fights but never fought as an amateur. The lack of experience could be a problem but she also needs one serious mistake to get a knockout.

Our Skye Nicolson vs Dyana Vargas Prediction: Low Chance For a Knockout

This is a classic clash of styles and Nicolson definitely has the advantage. And since Nicolson always fights the same way, it makes our Nicolson vs Vargas prediction far easier. We believe that the Australian will win via decision. Here is why.

Dyana Vargas is an absolute unit. All she needs is one good punch and the match could be over. But she lacks the speed and technical abilities to fight someone like Nicolson.

Skye doesn’t have knockout power. After all, she has 1 KO in 10 wins so far. But she has the technical prowess and she is as fast as they come. She will overwhelm Vargas with consistent strikes and her movement will limit the opportunities for a knockout.

Nicolson’s main weakness is the fact that she often forgets to move her head. This is the only chance for Vargas to land a one-punch knockout.