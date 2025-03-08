Mayweather vs Gotti Odds: As One-Sided as It Gets in Mexico

Floyd Mayweather is set to lace up his gloves again this weekend, stepping into the ring for a rematch against John Gotti III in an exhibition bout. The Mayweather vs Gotti odds are now available, so let’s have a look and break them down.

Their previous encounter ended abruptly amid a chaotic mid-fight melee just a year ago. This upcoming fight has sparked considerable interest, and bookmakers are keen to get in on the action.

Mayweather vs Gotti Odds

Floyd Mayweather, the undefeated legend of boxing, is stepping back into the ring this Saturday. His last serious match was in 2017, a lifetime ago in boxing terms. Now, he’s back, ready to dazzle the world once again, even though this is an exhibition match.

After dominating Andre Berto in 2015, Mayweather decided to hang up his gloves. But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, he returned two years later to fight UFC sensation Conor McGregor. That was the last serious fight he was involved in.

Mayweather’s legacy is so overwhelming that bookmakers are practically handing him the victory. At a staggering -3000, the odds against Gotti III are astronomical, implying a near-certain win for the ‘Pretty Boy.’

John Gotti III, carrying the infamous family name, comes to the fray as a massive underdog. With odds of +900, he’s facing a daunting challenge, but his dark horse status could ignite a fire within him.

Mayweather vs Gotti: How the First Fight Went Down

It was revealed on April 26, 2023, that Floyd Mayweather would take on professional mixed martial artist and boxer John Gotti III, who is also the grandson of the infamous John Gotti and son of John A. Gotti. The bout was set for June 11, 2023.

The duo fought at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Since this was an exhibition, there were no official judges to score the rounds. The fight was supposed to be eight rounds long, with each round lasting two minutes.

The fight was expected to be uneventful, but tensions rose before it even began. Mayweather’s security team intervened to move people out of Gotti’s corner, causing a delay before the first bell.

The delay could not distract Mayweather, however, as he took control of the fight as soon as it started, as expected. Gotti struggled to keep up with Mayweather’s intensity. The fight was prematurely ended in the sixth round by referee Kenny Bayless, followed by a chaotic brawl.

Mayweather vs Gotti III Rematch Prediction

As the Mayweather vs Gotti odds suggest, we expect an easy win for Mayweather in this fight. We have seen the two fight last year, and even though Mayweather was nowhere near his prime form, he dominated Gotti with ease.

Not a lot has changed since then. Gotti III enjoyed moderate success with the CES MMA promotion, but after switching to boxing in 2020, he has not been much active.

He has only two professional bouts under his belt heading into this tie. Needless to say, his professional record fades in contrast to a fighter who retired with 15 major world championships across multiple divisions.