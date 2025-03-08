Kovalev vs Safar Purse and Prediction: Underdogs Sometimes Make More Money

Sergey Kovalev faces Robin Sirawn Safar on the undercard of Fury vs Usyk. This fight may end up being one of the most exciting on the entire card. Let’s talk about our Kovalev vs Safar purse and prediction.

Kovalev vs Safar Prediction: Will the Boxing Legend Shock the World?

Sergey Kovalev is a former WBA super, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight world champion. The Krusher was recognized as Fighter of the Year by The Ring in 2014.

He became the first Russian to receive such an award. Kovalev has faced most of the best light heavyweights in modern history, including Canelo Alvarez in 2019.

The 41-year-old Kovalev has 35 wins (29 by knockout), four losses, and one draw and it is worth noting that he last fought in 2022.

Robin Safar attracted attention for being a sparring partner of the former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Jake Paul. He is undefeated and last defeated Deshawn Webster.

The 31-year-old has 16 wins (12 by knockout) but has never fought a high-profile fighter like Kovalev.

With the 10-year gap and Kovalev’s long period away from the ring, Safar enters this contest as a clear favorite. Bookmakers believe that Kovalev has a minimal chance for success and we agree with our Kovalev vs Safar prediction.

The fighters have 41 wins by knockout combined and there is a high chance that we see an early ending here too. Nevertheless, Kovalev’s experience and power shouldn’t be dismissed and we suggest betting on the fight to end early rather than the KO in favor of either fighter.

Kovalev vs Safar Purse: Biggest Payday for the Swede

Sergey Kovalev was once a well-paid boxer but at 41 years old and after two years away from the stage, he is unlikely to get paid that much. If we go back 7-8 years, he was earning between $500k and a million per fight.

His biggest payday was when he defended his WBO light-heavyweight title against Canelo Alvarez. There is a reason why every fighter wants to face Alvarez – win or lose, you are guaranteed to have your biggest purse against him.

With this said, Kovalev earned $3 million as a guaranteed purse. Before that, his highest salary was $2 million when he faced Andre Ward in 2017.

There have been reports that the Kovalev vs Safar purse will measure at least one million dollars. There is no doubt that Sergey Kovalev will get the bigger cut out of this purse. There is no reason for him to return to boxing unless it involves a fat check.

We predict that Kovalev will earn at least $750,000. As for Safar, this will definitely be his biggest payday. This is his opportunity to show his qualities to the entire world. We predict that Safar will get around $250-300k from this fight.

No doubt fighting on a massive card in Saudi Arabia pays well.