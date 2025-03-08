Foster vs Nova Purse: Career-High Payday for the Challenger?

Another boxing title match on a Friday! O’Shaquie Foster will defend his WBC Super Featherweight title against Abraham Nova. How much are the two fighters set to earn from this clash? Here is everything we know about the Foster vs Nova purse.

Boxing Fighter Pay: What Will Foster vs Nova Be Paid?

It is fair to say that this event will go under the radar. Not because it will be a disappointing one but because the interest in this weight class is not huge. There is a chance that you may not even know who these fighters are, even if you are a hardcore boxing fan.

With the lack of popularity comes the fact that fighters in this weight class earn times less than their famous colleagues. Purses for Super Featherweight bouts rarely exceed $1,000,000 and we doubt that this one will be an exception.

The information about the previous purses of Foster and Nova is limited but we found some figures that we can use to make a valid prediction.

For example, let’s go back to the two title bouts that Foster won in 2023. In February, he faced Rey Vargas for the Vacant WBC Super Featherweight title, the one that will be on the line here. He won then and also defended the belt in October against Eduardo Hernandez.

Rumors suggest that the winning purse bid for the Rey Vargas match was around $775,000. If we follow the news from a year ago, Vargas allegedly took home $500,000 from the whole deal while Foster earned the remaining $275,000.

Next up, we have a confirmation about the purse bid that Matchroom made for the Eduardo Hernandez fight. It was exactly $466,666 and as the champion, Foster must have been paid 75% of that amount. Knowing that 10% was put aside as a win bonus, he earned about $315,000.

Now, we can guarantee that Abraham Nova has never been paid this much for a fight in his career. This will be his first world title match and his previous opposition was mostly mediocre. His only notable opponent was Robeisy Ramirez and to date, this is his only career defeat.

There is zero information about his previous purses and career earnings. Most of his wealth is from his brand deals with Yeezy.

With this said, we 100% do not expect the Foster vs Nova purse to be much higher than the one for Forster’s previous defense. We believe that the winning bid will be around $500,000. As the champion, Foster will be paid 3/4 of that amount.

Here’s Why You Don’t Want to Miss Friday’s Event

Now that we brainstormed the Foster vs Nova purse, we want to give you some background information about the two fighters and our reasons why this bout will be exciting.

While Foster is hardly a knockout artist, he did get quite a few knockouts throughout his career. Nova’s record looks far more impressive and this is where we come in to burst the bubble. Foster faced significantly higher-ranked opponents on his path to glory while Nova had one big match and got knocked out in the 5th round.

This is why we feel like Foster could be cooking a beautiful knockout for Friday. Nova is an aggressive puncher and will probably try to apply pressure early on. But Foster is far more experienced and we consider him a late bloomer. A knockout somewhere between the 7th and 10th rounds sounds quite possible and the odds are also worth a shot.

Nova will not give up without a fight but we see no other possible outcome but a triumph for the champion. The stakes are too high and this title defense is key for Foster’s ambitions to unify the Super Featherweight belts later this year.

As soon as he defended his belt against Hernandez in October, there were rumors of a unification bout against Joe Cordina, who holds the IBF belt in the same category. Even if promoters fail to book this fight, there are four different champions in this weight class right now, so there are several options for Foster. However, he has to prove that he is worthy one more time on Friday.