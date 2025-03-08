Bentley vs Osaze Prediction: Who’s the King of London?

Two of London’s finest will clash at the main event of Queensberry’s card at York Hall this weekend. The #2 ranked contender by the WBO, Denzel Bentley, faces one of the rising stars in Middleweight, Derrick Osaze. Here is our Bentley vs Osaze prediction.

Bentley vs Osaze Prediction: Are They Both Ready for This Fight?

Denzel Bentley Preview

Denzel Bentley, commonly known as “2Sharp”, is a 29-year-old boxer from London. He rocks a professional record of 19-3-1 with an impressive 16 knockout wins.

Bentley started his professional career in 2017 with a knockout win in the very same arena he will fight in this weekend. He continued to dominate every opponent in the next three years, winning 13 fights in a row before facing Mark Heffron.

In the two bouts they had in 2020, one ended in a draw, and the second resulted in Bentley winning the British Middleweight title. Since then, his career has gone through multiple ups and downs and he is still trying to find consistency.

The highlight of his career was the fight against Janibek Alimkhanuly in November 2022, a contest for the WBO Middleweight title. Losing to the Kazakh is not something to be ashamed of as he continues to hold the title to this day.

In recent times, Bentley went through another defeat when he faced Nathan Heaney in November 2023. But he also bounced back from this defeat with a TKO in the 2nd round against Danny Dignum in May 2024. He is aware that beating Derrick Osaze will boost his relevancy and open new doors for bigger fights in late 2024 and 2025.

Derrick Osaze Preview

Derrick Osaze, also known as both “DelBoy” and the “Punching Preacher”, is a 30-year-old boxer from London. Although he is older than his counterpart, he has fewer professional fights and comes with a record of 13-1-0.

While he also started his career in 2017, Osaze has been fairly inactive in recent years, having spent nearly two years away from boxing between 2019 and 2021. And since then, he has only fought once per year.

Unlike Bentley, Osaze utilizes a far more conservative fighting style and is hardly known for his knockout power. Since losing to Tyler Denny in 2021, ‘DelBoy’ won three fights in a row and earned himself a shot at the WBO International Middleweight title.

He understands that winning this fight will result in a place in the WBO rankings and this will be his toughest challenge to date.

Our Denzel Bentley vs Derrick Osaze Prediction: Bentley Earns a Title Shot

Both fighters are the same age and neither of them has a significant advantage in height or reach. But there could be a massive difference in their readiness for this tough contest.

Bentley has been very active and mostly fighting high-level opponents. His hard-hitting aggressive style will be tough to handle and we doubt that Osaze will be ready for what’s coming.

“DelBoy” has not only been fighting once a year since 2021 but he has fought a 10-round match only once in his career. “2Sharp” has been fighting 10 and 12-rounders since 2020 and even went the full distance with Zhanibek Alimkhanuly.

We even believe that he will not need the full 10 rounds to defeat Osaze. Our final Bentley vs Osaze prediction is for a highlight KO victory in the hands of the more experienced Denzel Bentley.