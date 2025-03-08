Delgado vs Flores Prediction: Whose Undefeated Record Will Be Tarnished?

The undercard in Albuquerque this weekend features one more fascinating bout between two of Mexico’s finest. Lindolfo Delgado will face Bryan Flores for the WBO Latino Super Lightweight title. They are the #1 and #3 ranked Mexicans in this weight class. Here is our Delgado vs Flores prediction.

Delgado vs Flores Prediction: Someone’s Dream Will Be Crushed

Lindolfo Delgado Preview

Lindolfo Delgado is an undefeated Mexican professional boxer born on December 31, 1994. He competes in super lightweight and has an unblemished record of 20 wins in 20 fights, 15 of which were by knockout. Delgado began his professional boxing career in 2017 and has become one of his weight class’s most promising fighters.

Before turning pro, Delgado achieved considerable success in amateur boxing, winning silver at the 2015 Pan American Games and the 2014 Central American and Caribbean Games. His aggressive style and knockout power have earned him recognition and respect in the boxing world.

Delgado earned notoriety for his victories over Omar Alejandro Aguilar and Gustavo David Vittori. His recent impressive performances, including victories over Luis Hernandez Ramos and Carlos Sanchez, have cemented his reputation as one of the top contenders.

But he will not earn a shot unless he defeats the other best challengers like Bryan Flores. And before we can give our Delgado vs Flores prediction, we have to take a closer look at the other undefeated fighter in this bout.

Bryan Flores Preview

Bryan Roberto Flores Favela, known as “Nino Maravilla,” was born in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. He is a professional super lightweight boxer with 26 wins (15 by knockout) and one draw. His career began in 2014, and he quickly gained recognition as one of the future stars of Mexican boxing.

Flores has achieved a fair amount of success in his career, defeating elite boxers like Jorge Abel Bermudez (TKO) and Shinard Bunch (split decision). His fighting style is characterized by high speed and proper technique

Flores Favela has attracted attention for his speed and technique, and many experts consider him one of the future stars of the super lightweight division. Facing Lindolfo Delgado will be a major step up in the level of competition for him, and he lacks the experience of his opponent despite the bigger number of pro fights.

Our Lindolfo Delgado vs Bryan Flores Prediction

On paper, both fighters are the same age and have almost identical anthropometric data. However, Lindolfo Delgado is a massive betting favorite. His fighting style and impressive victories over some of the main names at super lightweight influenced the odds ahead of this one and we have to agree with them for our Delgado vs Flores prediction.

Bryan will face an opponent who has shown excellent results in recent fights and looks more prepared for this title fight. Delgado always starts his fights confidently and uses his aggression to overwhelm his opponents.

Flores has fought more fights and rounds in his career, but we doubt he is prepared for this level of opponent. Bet on Delgado to win this fight ahead of schedule.