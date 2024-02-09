Potieria vs Bryczek Prediction: Debutant With Huge Power

UFC Fight Night 236 features one fight that no one will be expecting to go the distance considering both fighters’ recent records. We’ll have all the information for our Potieria vs Bryczek prediction for you right here.

It could be an absolute banger of a card on the UFC Fight Night 236 main card in which Polish MMA fighter Bryczek makes his debut in the UFC. In fact, it’s the 33 year old’s performance outside of Europe, as he steps foot in an American arena as a competitor for the first time.

It isn’t the opponent that the debutant was initially expecting but will that make any difference to the Ihor Potieria vs Robert Bryczek prediction?

UFC Fight Night 236: Potieria vs Bryczek Prediction

With UFC 298 just around the corner, it’s fair to say there isn’t too much to get that excited about on Saturday night’s card at the UFC Apex, Las Vegas.

However, Bryczek’s debut in the promotion is certainly something that catches our eye, with intrigue around how he’ll fair in the UFC. In Potieria he has a very game opponent but one who also has some flaws coming into this fight.

We’ll go through all you need to make an informed decision in your bets this weekend in our Potieria vs Bryczek prediction.

Ihor Potieria Preview

Originally this was supposed to be Albert Duraev’s spot in this middleweight matchup at UFC Fight Night 236. However, the Russian had visa issues and was replaced by Dylan Budka, only for him to have medical problems, leading to Potieria taking the spot.

The Ukrainian’s late arrival is part of the reason that he’s the slight underdog going into this one and makes up part of our Ihor Potieria vs Robert Bryczek prediction.

He’s a 27 year old light heavyweight fighter having to drop down in weight to middleweight to take this fight against the debutant this weekend. Having beaten Mauricio Rua in his first appearance in the organization, Potpieria is now 0-2 in his most recent fights.

Last time out he came up against Rodolfo Bellato, back in December, and was stopped in the second round thanks to some ground and pound from his opponent. Before that, he lost in the first round to Carlos Ulberg, once again thanks to his opponent’s fists.

None of that is a particularly good omen for him heading into this weekend’s fight, against a man known for his power punches.

Potieria is a bit of an all or nothing fighter, with only four wins and one loss of his 25 fight career coming via decision. That suggests this one won’t go the full three rounds.

Robert Bryczek Preview

There is little doubt that Bryczek is going to be a new name and face for most people switching on UFC Fight Night 236 this weekend. He is making his debut in UFC and North America, having made his name in European organization Oktagon MMA,

Perhaps the biggest question against him in our Potieria vs Bryczek prediction is how he copes with his first event since signing for Dana White’s promotion.

The 33 year old has a height and reach disadvantage to his opponent at the UFC Apex but middleweight is more natural for him and he’s had longer to get ready for this fight, even if it was against a different opponent originally. He hasn’t fought since July.

His final five contests, with three of them coming in Oktagon MMA, have all been finished by stoppage, thanks to his striking ability with his fists. 11 of his 17 wins have come by stoppage and only one of his five losses.

Aside from that one defeat by stoppage, he has another loss by submission and three by decision. Taking it all the way might be Potieria’s best method of victory but it doesn’t seem likely to go that far.

Ihor Potieria vs Robert Bryczek Prediction: Debutant To Earn The Stoppage

When it comes down to our Potieria vs Bryczek prediction, it’s a case of hit or be hit for both men, especially when it comes to Potieria’s chances of winning.

The late replacement for this bout will have to avoid being hit early in the fight and himself get through at some point.

We’re going with Bryczek to win at -162 on the Moneyline. He is the favorite to win this one but not by much. On top of that, his obvious route to victory is by TKO/KO and you should back that at -125.

The Polish star has won nine times in the first round, and been stopped twice in the opening five minutes, so we may see a repeat of that again. Potieria’s lost twice in the opening stanza, including the defeat to Ulberg. Bryczek to win by KO/TKO in the first round is +130.

Eight of the debutant’s first round wins have come inside the opening two and a half minutes of his fights, two of which have been inside a minute. Total rounds under 0.5 at +215 is our final Ihor Potieria vs Robert Bryczek prediction.