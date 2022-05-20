Draftkings MMA 2022: how to bet on MMA with Draftkings ?

DraftKings' sportsbook has established itself as one of the most complete bookmakers on a global scale. With dozens of available sports including MMA, comprehensive betting tutorial pages, and competitive odds, you will find everything you need on Draftkings.

What Sports Does Draftkings Have for Betting

Draftkings' catalog includes more than 20 sports, including some rare examples such as Lacrosse and Golf. Each existing sport comes with a wide variety of markets, including exclusive ones that do not exist elsewhere.

DraftKings also offers Live In-Game betting on most of the available sports and leagues. You can find the live section next to the My Bets at the top of your screen.

Of course, the soccer category is the most extensive – this is the biggest sport in the world and all bookmakers focus on providing the widest range of leagues for its users. In Draftkings' case, you will find 88 different leagues and tournaments.

Basketball and Tennis also have complete coverages of all the biggest leagues and tournaments while lesser-known sports worldwide like American Football, Handball, Rugby, etc., have mostly the biggest leagues.

In our case, we are interested in their MMA coverage and Draftkings has it all – every single fight of the annual Ultimate Fighting Championship program. For now, DraftKings does not have coverage on the smaller Mixed Martial Arts organizations such as Bellator and One. But combined with the various Draftkings MMA promotions that come up before major UFC events, you have more than enough reasons to consider the sportsbook.

Are there any Draftkings MMA Betting Promos?

Unlike most bookmakers, Draftkings puts a lot of emphasis on Mixed Martial Arts. Undoubtedly, the platform is considered to be one of the best MMA Sportsbooks out there.

Currently, there are no Draftkings MMA Promos because there will be no major UFC events for a while. As soon as the next big event (UFC 275), you can expect some extreme offers that put Draftkings above all other bookmakers.

We can give a perfect example with their recent promotions that will provide an idea of what you can expect in the future. Let's take the most recent UFC event as an example – UFC 274.

With a historical fight card, UFC 274 will go down in the books as one of the greatest MMA events. And here is the recent Draftkings promo for this particular event.

With a winning wager of at least $5 on any fight of the evening, new users got a $150 reward. Given the names that participated in this event and the huge number of massive favorites, this offer was absolutely unbelievable.

Expect new similar promos for all future UFC or MMA events on Draftkings.

How To Bet on Draftkings MMA?

Draftkings has become a lead sportsbook when it comes to MMA. Most bookmakers nowadays have coverage of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Nevertheless, most offer a limited number of markets – predominantly Moneyline and total rounds.

Draftkings offers odds for absolutely all UFC events throughout the year and all big Pay-per-view events come with a wide variety of markets.

You will find the odds for the UFC in the MMA category on the left side of your screen or in the “Popular” section right below the Draftkings logo.

Regular UFC Fight Nights come with the traditional Moneyline and total rounds markets. Bigger events include the option to bet on alternative rounds, method of victory, round victory, and more.

1. Create an account at Draftkings. If you are a new customer and keen on betting on the UFC, in particular, wait out until the next big event. Draftkings provides unique offers and promos for new users. If you want to bet on other sports immediately, there are multiple offers for new customers at all times.

2. Make a deposit.

3. Go to the UFC section, which can be found in the Draftkings MMA category as you scroll down the main page.

4. All available UFC fights will be listed in the respective category and you can make your selections within seconds.

5. Place a bet – you have the option to bet on singles or a parlay of up to 20 selections. This means that you can have 20 different fights or games in a single bet slip.

Final Verdict

Few sportsbooks offer the extended variety of options for MMA Betting that Draftkings provides. Betting takes seconds due to the user-friendly layout and the odds are up there with the highest in the industry.

While most bookmakers cover the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2022, Draftkings provides some of the most exclusive MMA promos for all UFC events. And if you do not have an account yet, there are multiple other New Customer Offers each month.