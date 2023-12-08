Paro vs Love Prediction: A Future Title Shot Up For Grabs

Two super lightweights who have been out of action for over a year return to the ring in the Prograis vs Haney co-main event, and we’ve got all the news in our Paro vs Love prediction.

With the super lightweight world title on the line in the main event, both the fighters in the fight directly before it will have their eyes on a potential future title shot.

If not for injury then perhaps Paro would be closer to a match up with Prograis, or one of the other champions in the division.

We’ll explain everything in our Liam Paro vs Montana Love prediction ahead of this weekend’s fight.

Paro vs Love Prediction

The undefeated Paro is ranked number 11 by the WBO following his absence from the ring thanks to injury.

And will be looking to lay down a marker on his comeback, in what is an extremely stacked weight division.

Across the ring from him will be the lesser fancied Love, as we’ll explain in our Paro vs Love prediction.

The American is returning after a year out too, following the first loss of his career which came via disqualification.

Liam Paro Preview

Australian Paro will go into this one as the favorite and is undefeated from the first 23 fights in his professional career.

In a less stacked weight class that might have him further up the rankings but the super lightweight division has a lot of talent, including the champion Prograis and his challenger this weekend Haney.

Paro was meant to be facing Prograis back in June this year but an injury to his Achilles tendon took him out of the fight.

Instead the 27-year-old had to watch on as the champ unconvincingly dealt with Danielito Zorrilla, setting up the super fight with Haney.

Paro knows that a win this weekend could see him once again in line to take on the champion, even if it’s no longer Rougarou after Saturday, and that thought might sneak into our Love vs Montana prediction.

The southpaw has only once previously fought outside of his home country, against Yomar Alamo in December 2021.

That win was also in America, as is the fight this weekend, before he returned Down Under to deal with Brock Jarvis, and win the WBO Global super lightweight title.

14 of his wins to date have come by stoppage and he’ll be looking to get the job inside the distance once again.

With a longer reach than his opponent it could be that Paro sits behind his jab early on, but ‘The Prodigy’ has promised to come out all guns blazing and get in his opponent’s face.

Montana Love Preview

‘Love Hurts’ the underdog for this one has said in the build up to Saturday night’s fight, but will that sentiment have any baring on our Liam Paro vs Montana Love prediction?

The American is coming up against his second Australian opponent in-a-row when he steps inside the ring this weekend, but he’ll hoping for better luck this time around.

Back in November 2022, the then undefeated Love faced off against Steve Spark in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

However, the home crowd would not have been best pleased with how things panned out for ‘Too Pretty,’ with the fight ending in far too ugly scenes.

Love was dropped in the 2nd round and then cut in the sixth round, with the fight ending controversially just moments later.

The pair clinched and Love managed to push Spark over the top-rope, earning himself a disqualification, although if he was in WWE he’d have got a Royal Rumble elimination at least.

Love and promoter Eddie Hearn weren’t happy with the decision and Spark did land on his feet and returned to the ring to carry on the fight.

He hasn’t gotten back in the ring since then so it’s also a return to action for the southpaw from Ohio.

He has a 50% stoppage ratio on his wins and an aggressive style which will likely see him come out all guns blazing from the opening bell.

James Paro vs Montana Love Prediction: Paro To Set Up Title Shot

Liam Paro to win -180

Liam Paro to win by decision +160

Fight to go the distance -190

You might be thinking that our Paro vs Montana prediction is a bit conservative, and you’d probably be right.

Last week we spent a whole prediction saying that Conlan would definitely beat Gill, and look where that got us.

Paro isn’t a huge favorite to win this one it must be said, with Montana coming in at +140 on the moneyline.

We think that the Australian’s desire to get another shot at a world title, after the first was cruelly taken from him thanks to injury, will be enough motivation to get the win.

Whilst he has threatened to come out aggressively, it’s worth noting his opponent has never been stopped and only lost because of a disqualification.

Love also showed he has the ability to get to his feet after a knockdown, as he did early in the Spark fight, before winning a couple of rounds.

If you do fancy the fight to end early, Paro can be found at +250, whereas Love gets the TKO/KO at +500.