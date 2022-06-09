Boxing Predictions 2022: A Guide To Boxing Betting Picks & Boxing Odds

Connect with us

Learn how to place boxing bets, dive into the combat sport’s betting characteristics, and get some free boxing picks. Check out the boxing predictions tonight and enjoy the fights!

BetMGM: Risk-Free Bet For New Bettors

Register at BetMGM, deposit, and place your first boxing bet up to $1,000. You will get your stake back in free bets if your bet losses. You can only use this offer once and use the free bet for a single bet or one parlay.

Boxing Betting Predictions: Are There Any Free Boxing Picks?

Bettors will never find a 100% accurate boxing prediction, hence why it is called a prediction. Nevertheless, the odds can help you form an idea of who will win, or at least tell you who the sportsbook thinks will win.

Who Are the Predicted Winners?

You will have to know to read the odds to be able to tell who the supposable winner is. Let’s take the Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight as an example and compare the odds across the sportsbooks. P.S. Keep in mind that odds regularly change.

Sportsbook / Fighters Devin Haney George Kambosos Jr

BetMGM

betmgm

-165

+140

FanDuel

Fanduel

-168

+138

DraftKings

draftkings

-170

+140

Should You Bet On Assumed Underdogs?

Looking at the same match, George Kambosos Jr. is the assumed underdog with odds ranging from +138 to +140. That means that if you bet $100 on Kambosos and he wins, you will have $240 (at BetMGM & DraftKings). However, betting on the assumed underdogs comes with a greater risk, as they are less likely to win.

Comparing the Odds

If Kambosos wins the fight, placing a bet with DraftKings is the best option, as they provide the most competitive odds in this case. In case you want to bet on the favorite, you should head to BetMGM and place a bet with the odds of -165.

boxing predictions

Boxing Picks: Learning How to Bet On Boxing

Learning the boxing betting picks is not much different than other sports types. But if you want to place more advanced wagers, you can take a look at the various methods of victories, round betting, will the fight go to the distance or alternative group round betting 2.

Boxing : Special Bets

Wagering on boxing adds to the thrill of the game, and the special bets do the same. For most fights, you could pick the method of victory, whether the match will end with Points or Decision, KO/TKO, or Draw.

A Round Betting type of bet lets you pick the round in which the fighter will win. For instance, D. Haney to win in round 1 comes with +8,000 odds at BetMGM.

Will the fight go the distance is a bet you place when you think that the fight will end without a knockout?

Lastly, the alternative group round betting lets you choose 2 possible rounds when the fighter could win the match.

The 3 Most Popular Boxing Betting Types

Sometimes, there’s fun in simplicity, too – and this is where the Moneyline bet shines. Even though it usually is known as the wager that novice players make, the Moneyline wager can satisfy bettors' tastes when done right.

Apart from the Moneyline pick, the three most commonly placed sports wagers include:

  • Will the fight end with a decision?
  • Will the fight end with a knockdown?
  • Will the fight end with a draw?

boxing predictions tonight

Boxing Predictions FAQs

What is boxing outright betting?

Outright betting, also known as Moneyline betting, is when you simply pick the winner. You can bet on one of the two fighters to win the fight.

How to bet on boxing?

To bet on boxing, log in with your online sportsbook account, check one of the boxing picks, implement the boxing betting tips, and place your wager.

Where to bet on boxing?

You can bet on boxing on reliable online sportsbooks, such as FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Betway, and Betfred.

Are there any free bets for boxing?

Yes, there are risk-free promo bonuses. Sign up, place a bet, and if your bet loses, you can claim your stake back.

Conclusion

Take a look at the boxing predictions before placing a boxing wager on any event. This may help you make a more informed wager, or you could go with your instinct. But before you start, get familiar with the betting types and expand your boxing horizons.

Regardless of your plan, make sure to register at a safe online sportsbook and play responsibly!

