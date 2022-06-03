Bet on Boxing Online at the Top Boxing Betting Sites for 2022

Betting on boxing follows the same principle as betting on most sports. You have the match, the fighters, and up to 12 rounds. Based on these three elements, sportsbooks provide corresponding odds for specific betting markets.

The scarcity of top-level fights is where boxing stands out from the crowd of sports you can bet on. Boxing matches, particularly title fights for a given weight class, are much more infrequent, for instance, than basketball, football, or hockey games.

This makes boxing matches a rare commodity for bettors. But with today’s advanced digital betting platforms, it’s easier than ever to find both top and low-key boxing events.

The choice of sports betting sites that provide boxing betting options is almost endless, which is why we penned our guide. We’ve narrowed an industry of thousands of online sportsbooks to three first-rate operators from which you can choose your preferred boxing betting site.

Top Boxing Betting Sites

Based on general criteria and individual qualities, the three sportsbooks listed below came out as the best online betting sites for boxing.

FanDuel

FanDuel is a name synonymous with fantasy sports betting, but they provide almost equally engaging casino and sports betting services.

FanDuel’s sportsbook is an eclectic combination of betting markets for all popular sports in and outside the U.S. FanDuel also has a comprehensive page dedicated entirely to horse racing betting.

As one of the few sports popular everywhere globally, FanDuel also extensively covers top bouts from the world of professional boxing.

Apart from heavyweight fights, FanDuel offers odds for various other weight divisions, including welterweight, middleweight, super middleweight, etc.

Legally, fantasy sports continue to be a disputed issue in some states in the U.S. Nevertheless, if you live anywhere in the Midwest, Southwest, Southeast, or Northeast, chances are you can use FanDuel’s services.

FanDuel’s boxing category, like most of its sports betting pages, is designed to appeal even to complete beginners. Below the list of ongoing and upcoming fights, you can find basic but practical explanations on reading boxing odds and calculating your potential winnings relative to the odds and the size of your bet.

bet on boxing with Fanduel >>

BetMGM

BetMGM is a subsidiary of the internationally renowned entertainment and hotel company MGM Resorts International.

BetMGM is one of the latest additions to the MGM family of gaming companies, dedicated entirely to sports betting.

The desktop version is a tad more cluttered with features compared to FanDuel. However, you can still alternate between sports, betting markets, and other functions and navigate easily without getting confused.

BetMGM’s boxing page provides odds and bets for professional fights taking place anywhere in the world. Like FanDuel, you can find top bouts for all weight categories, including heavyweight, middleweight, lightweight, and light heavyweight.

To the right of the screen (if you play on a desktop computer) is your bet slip and information on whether live streams are available for any of the fights.

Both BetMGM and FanDuel provide welcome sports offers, including a $1,000 risk-free bet, which you can use to bet on boxing. If you win, the money is yours to keep. If your bet loses, the amount of the risk-free bet will be rebated as free bets.

Bet on Boxing With BetMGM >

BetRivers

An orderly interface, many sports promotions and bonuses, and comprehensive betting markets for all sports earned BetRivers a status as a great boxing betting site.

BetRivers is a brand owned and operated by Rush Street Interactive, a casino and sports betting company established in 2012. Rush Street Interactive has a proven record of running legal online casino and sports betting companies in regulated markets.

The main boxing page at BetRivers displays all necessary information upfront, such as money line odds and fight schedule. To the right of each fight is information on how specific bets work and a link to ‘More bets.’

Aside from boxing, you can also find markets for MMA/UFC fights alongside odds for dozens of mainstream sports.

bet on boxing with berivers >>

Criteria for Choosing Top Sportsbooks for Boxing

Each boxing betting site on our list has its own distinctive advantages. However, we needed to make sure that all online bookies meet several key criteria before we could recommend them to our readers.

License

A license is a guarantee that an online sportsbook complies with industry and state gaming laws and regulations. A license is also an indicator of reliability and safety in a still-widely unregulated betting market exposed to various digital threats and frauds.

All three boxing betting sites we suggested are duly licensed and operate only in legal betting markets.

BetRivers, FanDuel, and BetMGM all hold multiple licenses issued by the relevant gaming authorities in each state they provide their services.

For instance, BetMGM and FanDuel are both licensed by the New York State Gaming Commission for their operations in New York. BetRivers Michigan’s licensor, on the other hand, is the Michigan Gaming Control Board and so on.

Mobile Compatibility

While researching for this guide, we were extra careful to pick betting sites that take mobile gaming seriously and are fully optimized for mobile betting.

Betting on boxing at any of these three operators is possible in two ways. The first is through a mobile web browser where you just type the website’s name in the address bar, log in or create an account, and start playing.

The other is via a mobile application. BetMGM, BetRivers, and FanDuel have their own applications for iOS and Android tablets and smartphones.

Customer Support

Customer support is the lifeline between customers and their operators. If you bet actively, it’s almost inevitable that at one point you’ll need customer assistance.

How fast and how useful the operator’s response is will contribute to the player’s overall user experience.

BetRivers, FanDuel, and BetMGM each have highly functional and responsive customer service departments. They have help centers, FAQs (frequently asked questions), and contact information readily available.

You can communicate with customer services in one of three ways: email, phone (where available), and live chat.

Payment Convenience

With BetRivers, FanDuel, and BetMGM, banking security is ironclad.

You can set up digital wallets and use a credit or debit card or a bank account in your name to conduct payments.

Deposits take moments to process, while withdrawals may take somewhat longer due to the additional verification required.

Player Reviews

Customers and audiences are the harshest but most honest critics. Analyzing sports betting sites strictly from our own perspective will not paint a complete picture of the site’s operations.

That’s why we went through hundreds of player comments and reviews – to see what customers have to say about each site from their personal experiences.

The majority of users of each boxing betting site shared largely positive experiences, mostly praising the mobile apps and betting options alongside the promotions.

There were only a few complaints, but those pertained to the traditionally slow processing of cashouts.

Why Bet on Boxing at These Sites?

To round up our guide, we’ll add a few extra reasons why BetRivers, BetMGM, and FanDuel are our top picks for online betting sites for boxing.

Stellar Reputation

To reiterate, the players are the toughest critics and having millions of them visit your site automatically gives the site a favorable verdict.

BetMGM, BetRivers, and FanDuel collectively bring in tens of millions of sports bettors every year. They are one of the sports betting industry’s foremost brands and enjoy high ratings from both players and gaming experts.

Betting Features

Each site is personally responsible for how it runs its sportsbook. This gives operators the discretion to add certain betting features favored by sports bettors.

For example, BetRivers has a rewards system that provides many benefits and perks based on your activity. FanDuel, on the other hand, offers different betting guides and explanations to help newcomers adapt quickly, alongside offering odds boosts for selected events.

BetMGM has a similar mixture of features like a ‘Sports Betting Guide’ and an in-house rewards program. Moreover, live streaming and live betting are features common to all three sportsbooks.

Boxing Markets and Odds

The BetMGM, BetRivers, and FanDuel boxing markets include all mainstream and many special prop bets for boxing.

You can bet on the winner (Moneyline bet) or if the fight will end in a draw. You can also bet on the method of victory (knockout, technical knockout, etc.) or how many rounds the fight will last.

Among the many prop bets offered, you can predict whether one or both fighters will be knocked out, if the boxer is knocked down and still wins, or if the fight will last under a minute.

The legality of Online Sports Betting

Whether you can bet on the next boxing match or not depends on your current location.

The U.S. government has no laws that outright ban sports or casino gaming on a national level. State governments and gaming regulators are personally responsible for regulating and licensing online betting sites.

FanDuel, BetMGM, and BetRivers each operate in over two dozen states. Whether or not you are in a legal or prohibited state is something you should personally check with the operator.