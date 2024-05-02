Alvarez vs Munguia Prediction: Mexican Boxing Will Peak This Weekend

Canelo Alvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight world title against the undefeated Jaime Munguia. This clash is a celebration for all of Mexico as both fighters are from this nation. Here is our Alvarez vs Munguia prediction.

Alvarez vs Munguia Prediction: Will The Age Gap Get In Canelo's Way?

Canelo Alvarez Preview

Alvarez has been one of the main figures in modern boxing, both one of the most successful champions and highest-earning fighters in history. Only one factor separates him from the likes of Tyson, Ali, and Mayweather – he failed to beat some of his toughest opponents. Of all his high-profile fights, only Golovkin was truly at his peak and even those wins were questionable.

Canelo Alvarez made his professional debut in 2005 and in 64 fights, he won world titles in four different weight classes. It is pointless to list them all as the most important fact is that he is the undisputed super middleweight champion in 2024.

Canelo wants to be the best 👊🇲🇽#CaneloMunguia | May 4: Las Vegas | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/nyFaNmBlKZ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 3, 2024

Alvarez suffered defeat twice in his career – against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013 and against Dmitry Bivol in 2022. His professional record is 60-2-2, with 39 victories by knockout.

Canelo's boxing style is well known to everyone – he relies on constant pressure, bodywork, good defense, and heavy punches. His fighting style, technique, and skill in the ring have earned him recognition among both fans and experts in the boxing world.

Jaime Munguia Preview

At just 27 years old, Jaime has fought a fantastic number of fights, something we rarely see with the newest generation of boxers. In 2016, Munguia became a professional boxer and began winning titles in various weight categories.

It is true that his career has not been as impressive due to the questionable level of the majority of his opponents but he already beat big names like Liam Smith, Brendon Cook, Dennis Hogan, and others.

'And the 𝗡𝗘𝗪' 👑 Will @jaimemunguia15 hear the words he's been dreaming of on Saturday night? #CaneloMunguia | May 4: Las Vegas | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy | @premierboxing pic.twitter.com/cW5nMQMuxx — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 2, 2024

His greatest achievement is winning the WBO light middleweight title in 2018. He held that belt until 2019 when he moved to middleweight after five defenses.

Jaime Munguia enters this contest with 43 wins in 43 fights, with 34 victories by knockout. He is famous for his strength, technical skills, cardio, and unmatchable desire to win. His knockout power is the sole reason why we have to think twice before we give our final Alvarez vs Munguia prediction.

Our Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia Prediction:

Saul Alvarez has faced some of the all-time greats in boxing, regardless if he won, drew, or lost the fights. On paper, the young and fairly inexperienced Munguia shouldn't present a serious challenge.

However, we shouldn't neglect the fact that he is 10cm taller and 6 years younger than Canelo. This fight could mark the end of an era and the beginning of a new one as Munguia is the one Mexican boxer who has the characteristics and talent to succeed Alvarez.

A Mexican Showdown Cinco de Mayo Weekend 🇲🇽 🎉#CaneloMunguia | May 4: Las Vegas | Live on DAZN: Click link in bio to buy pic.twitter.com/IolpW7Agl4 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 3, 2024

If you browse through the Alvarez vs Munguia predictions that were already given by experts and fighters, everyone expects a knockout around the middle of the fight. You guessed right, everyone is favoring Canelo.

While we believe that he will come out victorious, we would rather place our money on the decision win. Alvarez has 39 knockouts on his record but the vast majority were years ago. Jaime Munguia will be a tougher challenge than expected.

• Over 10.5 Rounds

• Alvarez by Decision