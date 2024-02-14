UFC 298 Tickets: Prices, Packages and Where to Buy

It’s just a few days before UFC 298 kicks off and you can still pick up UFC tickets for this weekend’s fight card. We’ve got all the news and information about UFC 298 tickets for you right here.

It’s an excellent card on Saturday night, with Alexander Volkanovski looking to make history in order to keep hold of his title. On the other side of the Octagon will be undefeated Ilia Topuria, looking to take that belt for himself.

If you’re asking yourself how much are UFC tickets then you’re in the right place, as we’ve got all the news for you.

UFC 298 Tickets: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of This Weekend

The Honda Center in Anaheim, California, plays host to this weekend’s UFC action. The featherweight title is on the line in the main event but there is plenty to keep everyone entertained throughout the card.

There’s a capacity of 18,336 inside the arena and there’s a huge surprise in the fact that there are still plenty of seats available to buy UFC tickets if you want them before Saturday night.

Ticketmaster is the home for all your UFC 298 tickets for this week and you’ll be able to find out how much UFC tickets are on the site. There are plenty of options too.

Single tickets are available from $355 in second tier, and seats in that area are also available for $555 when viewing side on from the octagon and closer to the action.

UFC 298 tickets on the first tier can be snapped up for $805.

The best seats in the house start from $1,105. If you want to sit even closer to the Octagon in floor seats then you’ll be paying up to $3,305.

Ticketmaster’s resale site also has UFC tickets for Saturday night and prices vary on there.

UFC 298 Tickets: Why You Won’t Want To Miss This One

There are definitely plenty of reasons to pick UFC 298 tickets for Saturday night, especially with Volkanovski vs Topuria at the top of the bill. The featherweight title could have just its seventh holder come the end of the night.

No man who is 35 or older has ever won a title fight between the 125 lbs and 155 lbs divisions, and that’s exactly how old Volkanovski is now.

That means the Australian will have to break a UFC record in order to keep hold of the title and his undefeated run in the 145 lbs division. His only two losses in UFC came at lightweight, as he attempted to dethrone Islam Makhachev.

Topuria is undefeated in 14 fights and is so confident of victory he’s already changed it to 15-0 on his social media, whilst adding ‘UFC world champion’ to his bio as well.

Elsewhere there are huge names from top to bottom with Robert Whittaker, Paolo Costa, Geoff Neal, Ian Garry, Merab Dvalishvili and Henry Cejudo all on the main card. Who wouldn’t want UFC 298 tickets based on that? There are still many available.