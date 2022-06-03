Connect with us

Published

2 seconds ago

on

Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Daniel Roman: Weigh-In Results, Odds & Live Stream
Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

WBC & WBO 122-Pound Unified World Championship – 12 Rounds

Stephen Fulton Jr. – 121 ½ lbs.

Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Daniel Roman – 121 ½ lbs.

Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Referee: Mark Nelson; Judges: Mike Fitzgerald (Wis.), Patrick Morley (Ill.), Nathan Palmer (Ind.)

WBA Super Middleweight Title – 12 Rounds

David Morrell – 166 ½ lbs.

Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Kalvin Henderson – 167 ½ lbs.

Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Referee: Luis Pabon; Judges: David Iacobucci (Texas), Mark Nelson (Minn.), Pasquale Procopio (Canada)

WHEN IS FULTON VS. ROMAN? DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, June 4
  • Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m PT
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT  

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights. 

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS FULTON VS. ROMAN?

  • U.S.: Showtime & Showtime App
  • UK: TBA (The last few weeks, it has shown on the PBC & Showtime YouTube pages. )

Showtime will broadcast the fight in the U.S., a UK broadcaster is yet to be announced.

STEPHEN FULTON JR. VS. DANIEL ROMAN FIGHT CARD

  • Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Daniel Roman; WBO and WBC super bantamweight title
  • David Morrell vs. Kalvin Henderson; WBA super middleweight title

STEPHEN FULTON JR. VS. DANIEL ROMAN BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Stephen Fulton Jr. is the favorite at -500, and Danny Roman is the underdog at +350. A draw is currently at +2200

Stephen Fulton Jr.: Decision -250; KO/TKO +400

Daniel Roman: Decision +800; KO/TKO +900

