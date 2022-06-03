Announcements
Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Daniel Roman: Weigh-In Results, Odds & Live Stream
WBC & WBO 122-Pound Unified World Championship – 12 Rounds
Stephen Fulton Jr. – 121 ½ lbs.
Daniel Roman – 121 ½ lbs.
Referee: Mark Nelson; Judges: Mike Fitzgerald (Wis.), Patrick Morley (Ill.), Nathan Palmer (Ind.)
WBA Super Middleweight Title – 12 Rounds
David Morrell – 166 ½ lbs.
Kalvin Henderson – 167 ½ lbs.
Referee: Luis Pabon; Judges: David Iacobucci (Texas), Mark Nelson (Minn.), Pasquale Procopio (Canada)
WHEN IS FULTON VS. ROMAN? DATE, START TIME
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m PT
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS FULTON VS. ROMAN?
- U.S.: Showtime & Showtime App
- UK: TBA (The last few weeks, it has shown on the PBC & Showtime YouTube pages. )
Showtime will broadcast the fight in the U.S., a UK broadcaster is yet to be announced.
STEPHEN FULTON JR. VS. DANIEL ROMAN FIGHT CARD
- Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Daniel Roman; WBO and WBC super bantamweight title
- David Morrell vs. Kalvin Henderson; WBA super middleweight title
STEPHEN FULTON JR. VS. DANIEL ROMAN BETTING ODDS
Per BetMGM, Stephen Fulton Jr. is the favorite at -500, and Danny Roman is the underdog at +350. A draw is currently at +2200
Stephen Fulton Jr.: Decision -250; KO/TKO +400
Daniel Roman: Decision +800; KO/TKO +900
