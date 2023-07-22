Spence vs Crawford Fightweek Fan Guide

Spence vs Crawford…we are one week away from the anticipated welterweight showdown between aces Errol Spence and Terence Crawford.

Eyes will be on the Texas hitter with the soft drawl and hard hands, and the Nebraska standout with a pitbull's finishing instinct before they settle things in the ring in Las Vegas.

Your friends at NYFIGHTS have been on it, for years, actually. Check out some of the coverage we've offered:

Hector Franco did this solid compare and contrast, it gives you a good idea of how things have changed in 20 years. Michael Woods compiled the very best Terence Crawford KOs for youse. Matthew Aguilar helped newer fans understand the immensity of this matchup. Ryan O'Hara put into words the frustration many felt as this no brainer matchup didn't get made, year after year. He also pointed out the sweepstakes of silliness which saw media trip over themselves seeking to be the first to drop the news, that the fight was ON.

Leading up to Spence vs Crawford Saturday evening, fans will be able to follow the fight week goings on, with copious opportunities to check in on the principals and supporting cast.

Tuesday, July 25

GRAND ARRIVALS – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

If you're in Vegas early for Spence vs Crawford, hit the MGM Lobby to see Terence Crawford (4 PM Pacific) and Errol Spence (4:30 PM Pacific) doing some strutting and talking.

Event will be streamed live via the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube Channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page, for the record.

Wednesday, July 26

Spence vs Crawford UNDERCARD MEDIA WORKOUT – OPEN To the PUBLIC

Undercard talent will come out at the MGM Grand Casino Floor, for some hype building and interviews. At 2:40 PM Pacific Nonito Donaire will be getting spotlight time. Event will be streamed live via the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube Channel, SHOWTIME App and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page.

Thursday, July 27—FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE

Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford, Isaac Cruz, Giovanni Cabrera, Nonito Donaire, Alexandro Santiago, Yoenis Tellez and Sergio Garcia do the final presser at T-Mobile Arena, it starts at 1 PM Pacific.

As you may have guessed, the event will be streamed live via the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube Channel, SHOWTIME App and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page.

Friday, July 28–WEIGH-IN – OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

The weigh-in–OMG, aren't you certain Crawford and Spence will both make weight!?–will go down at T-Mobile Arena, scheduled for 3 PM Pacific. Yes, it will be streamed.

Saturday, July 29–Fight Day/Night

Doors at T-Mobile pop open at 12:30 p.m. Pacific, first fight is 1 PM.

At 3 PM the SHOWTIME PPV COUNTDOWN SHOW streams live via the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube Channel and the SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook Page. The PPV begins at 5 PM Pacific.

Who knows what we will be focusing on during the post-fight presser, which will be streamed, great god we hope it's not shitty judging.