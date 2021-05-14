Golden Boy Promotions Series Off The Canvas To Return This Sunday

LOS ANGELES, CA (May 14, 2021): Golden Boy, the leading sports and entertainment brand, announced today the return of its behind-the-scenes documentary series, “Off The Canvas.” The latest installment of this award-winning series will feature an exclusive look at the life of Seniesa ‘Super Bad’ Estrada (20-0, 8 KOs) after her dominant win against Anabel “Avispa” Ortiz (31-4, 4 KOs) to capture the WBA Minimumweight World Championship.

The first part of a three-part presentation will premiere this Sunday, May 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT on Facebook Watch.

“We’re very proud to have ‘Off The Canvas’ return this Sunday,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Seniesa Estrada has a unique personality that appeals to a very wide audience, so we’re excited to be able to convey that via our documentary series. Viewers will have an exclusive look at her experiences after her championship victory, including her celebrations with family and friends. Without a doubt, Estrada’s popularity has increased with her recent win, so we’re happy to continue the momentum as she prepares to become a three-division world champion.”

The full schedule for “Off The Canvas: Seniesa Estrada” is as follows. All episodes will be streamed via Facebook Watch.

Part 1 premieres on Sunday, May 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Part 2 premieres on Sunday, May 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

Part 3 premieres on Sunday, May 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

About Off The Canvas

Off The Canvas is a behind-the-scenes documentary series that provides viewers with an intimate portrait of some of the most exciting rising stars in the sport of boxing. The series, which was awarded a Gold Telly Award in 2020 for Best Online Television Production, centers around the unique post-fight experience of a fighter by providing a rarely-seen look at their life after a professional boxing match—whether it ends in victory, defeat or a draw.

About Golden Boy

Golden Boy is a sports and entertainment brand committed to producing quality live events and developing creative original programming. The Los Angeles-based company was established in 2002 by Oscar De La Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company, and it has promoted some of the biggest and highest-grossing events in the history of the sport. As one of the most successful boxing entertainment companies in the world, it shapes the future of boxing for fighters and fans alike.