David Benavidez Next Fight For WBC 160 Interim Crown



David Benavidez to Fight for Interim WBC Super Middleweight Championship Next

With current Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez now confirmed to be facing WBC Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Makabu in his next bout, Sampson Lewkowicz, promoter of undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David Benavidez, has received permission from the WBC Board for Benavidez to fight for their Interim Championship in his next bout.

Today at their 59th annual world convention in Mexico City, Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso petitioned the WBC to allow the future hall-of-famer to challenge Makabu for a chance at another world title in an amazing fifth weight division. Reynoso’s request was granted unanimously.

In response, Lewkowicz immediately requested that David Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs), whom many considered at the top of the list of potential next Canelo opponents, be given a chance to hold their world championship for the third time in his undefeated career. The request was also granted.

An opponent for Benavidez’s attempt at a third WBC belt will be announced shortly. The fighter upped his record to 24-0 when he stopped Kyrone Davis on Nov. 14 in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Sampson Boxing

Sampson Boxing has promotional partners all over North and South America, Africa, Asia, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and Central America. Sampson Lewkowicz events have been televised on such premiere networks as HBO, Showtime, ESPN, ESPN+, DAZN, VS., FOX, Fox Sports and several international networks.

For more information, visit sampsonboxing.com.