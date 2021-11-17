Connect with us

Announcements

David Benavidez Next Fight For WBC 160 Interim Crown

Announcements

Kali Reis Not Cocky About Beating Jessica Camara

Announcements

Irishman Jason Quigley Will Have Rooters There To Watch Him Vs Andrade

Announcements

Kendrick Ball Jr Fights Mike Guy In Main Event On Jimmy Burchfield/CES Show Nov. 27

Announcements

Frank Mir v Kubrat Pulev Tops Nov 27 Triller Triad Combat Show

Announcements

Probellum To Stage Debut Dec. 11 in Dubai

Announcements

Mikaela Mayer and Foe Maiva Hamadouche Make Weight

Announcements New York

Lomachenko-Commey Lightweight Showdown Marks Boxing’s Return To MSG

Announcements

You May Very Well Watch This Boxing Event on Friday Night

Announcements

Billy Dib vs Jacob Ng Set For March 19 In Australia

Announcements

David Benavidez Next Fight For WBC 160 Interim Crown

Published

51 seconds ago

on


David Benavidez to Fight for Interim WBC Super Middleweight Championship Next

With current Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez now confirmed to be facing WBC Cruiserweight Champion Ilunga Makabu in his next bout, Sampson Lewkowicz, promoter of undefeated two-time super middleweight world champion David Benavidez, has received permission from the WBC Board for Benavidez to fight for their Interim Championship in his next bout.

Today at their 59th annual world convention in Mexico City, Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso petitioned the WBC to allow the future hall-of-famer to challenge Makabu for a chance at another world title in an amazing fifth weight division. Reynoso’s request was granted unanimously.

In response, Lewkowicz immediately requested that David Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs), whom many considered at the top of the list of potential next Canelo opponents, be given a chance to hold their world championship for the third time in his undefeated career. The request was also granted.

An opponent for Benavidez’s attempt at a third WBC belt will be announced shortly. The fighter upped his record to 24-0 when he stopped Kyrone Davis on Nov. 14 in Phoenix, Arizona.

David Benavidez poses with Sampson Lewkowicz, the promoter.

The fighter David Benavidez basks in the win and the prospect of big-deal bouts on the near horizon, to be scouted for by Sampson Boxing.

About Sampson Boxing

Sampson Boxing has promotional partners all over North and South America, Africa, Asia, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and Central America. Sampson Lewkowicz events have been televised on such premiere networks as HBO, Showtime, ESPN, ESPN+, DAZN, VS., FOX, Fox Sports and several international networks.

For more information, visit sampsonboxing.com.

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

Continue Reading

Sponsors