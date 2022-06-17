Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr.: Weigh-In Results, Date, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

The light heavyweights who are just about guaranteed to deliver a super heavyweight helping of action on Saturday night in NYC moved a stepped closer to getting it on. Artur Beterbiev, the Russian bear of a man at 37 years old, holding a 17-0 (17 KOs) record, scaled in at 175 pounds. And Long Island, NY resident Joe Smith (28-3, 22 KOs), the everyman type personality who is total old school with his quiet manner and appetite for combat, was 174.6 at the Friday later afternoon weigh-in held by promoter Top Rank. Be ready to take in straight-up fighting from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, you can watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr on ESPN.

There was zero s—t talking, Artur Beterbiev, holder of the WBC and IBF belts, and WBO titlist Smith simply stared into each others’ eyes, both knowing that tomorrow night, they’d be trading bombs. Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr is a consolidation battle, the WBA version is held by Dmitriy Bivol, but that doesn't lessen the anticipation felt by boxing fans who are not so enamored of the ‘skills pay the bills' stylists who prize avoiding contact more than causing it.

Artur Beterbiev hasn’t faced the caliber of foes that the 32 year old Smith has, but is the favorite to the bookies in this contest.

WHEN IS BETERBIEV VS. SMITH JR.? DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, June 18

Saturday, June 18 Main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT/ 3 a.m. BST

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT/ 3 a.m. BST Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT/ 5 a.m. BST

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights. Undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m PT/ 11:30 p.m. BST)

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS ARTUR BETERBIEV VS. SMITH JR.?

U.S.: ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes

ESPN, ESPN+ & ESPN Deportes UK: Sky Sports

ARTUR BETERBIEV VS. SMITH JR. FIGHT CARD

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. for the WBC, IBF, and WBO light-heavyweight titles

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova; featherweights

ARTUR BETERBIEV VS. JOE SMITH JR. BETTING ODDS

Per Draft Kings, Artur Beterbiev is the favorite at -750, and Joe Smith Jr. is the underdog at +500.

Artur Beterbiev: Decision +380; KO/TKO -295

Draw +2500

Joe Smith Jr.: Decision +1100; KO/TKO +900