Published

2 hours ago

on

Angel Rodriguez Headlining MarvNation Show On Saturday
Photo Credit: Cris Esqueda/MarvNation Promotions

MarvNation continues to serve up solid pugilism in California, and the headliner on their July 23 show looks like he could be one to watch. Check out this release from the promotion offering deets on a card which will platform on FiteTV.

POMONA, California (July 18, 2022): Rising super lightweight prospect Angel Rodriguez (10-1, 7 KOs) will face Gabriel Gutierrez (7-13, 5 KOs) of El Paso, Texas in the eight-round main event of MarvNation Promotions’ BoxFest 6 this Saturday, July 23 at the Derby Room in Pomona, Calif. The event will be streamed live on FITE TV Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

BoxFest 6 is the sixth installment of a year-round series of boxing events presented by MarvNation Promotions that focuses on putting its rising stars in tough, competitive fights.

“Angel Rodriguez is back and is here to remind everyone why he is a top talent at 140 pounds,” said Marvin Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of MarvNation Promotions.

Rodriguez goes for his 11th win on July 23

“He wants to show how much he’s learned after his first loss, and I’m confident that everyone will be impressed with his improvement.”

“Fans can also expect a great undercard featuring Raul Salomon and many rising prospects. Don’t miss BoxFest 6 in person at the Derby Room or live via FITE TV Pay-Per-View.”

Rodriguez is a Mexican-American prospect from Pico Rivera, California. The 22-year-old made his pro debut in December 2018 and developed an international resume by fighting in Mexico, Costa Rica and in his native country. Rodriguez suffered a small setback in his last fight by losing against Jose Marrufo in his first bid for a regional title. Nevertheless, he intends to put the taste of defeat in his past for good.

“I’m excited and motivated to be returning on July 23,” said Angel Rodriguez. “I learned a lot from my last fight, and I can’t wait to show everyone a better version of myself. I will leave no doubt that I’m a talent to keep your eye on at 140 pounds. It’s a hot division, and I have a lot to show here, but it all starts with a dominant performance against Gabriel Gutierrez.”

In the co-main event, Raul Salomon (10-1, 8 KOs) of Long Beach, California will take on Geronimo Sacco (9-4-1, 1 KO) of Buenos Aires, Argentina in an eight-round middleweight fight.

The following undercard bouts are also scheduled to take place:

· Hector Perez (0-1-1) of Los Angeles, California will take on Michael De La Cruz (1-1-1) of Jacksonville, Florida in a four-round welterweight bout.

· Vlad Panin (13-1, 6 KOs) of Gomel, Belarus will fight Hevinson Herrera (27-20-1, 21 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in a six-rounder in the welterweight division.

· Ruben Islas (5-0, 4 KOs) of Rialto, California will face off against Christian Renteria (9-12, 8 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico in a lightweight battle scheduled for four rounds.

· Christian Robles (7-0, 3 KOs) of Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico will return in a six-round flyweight bout against Dan Cormier (2-0) of Providence, Rhode Island.

· Avious Griffin (7-0, 6 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee will fight against Daniel Perales (12-23-2, 6 KOs) of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

· Nolan Ticman of Palm Springs, California will make his professional debut against Keith Carson (0-5-1) of Pomona, California in a four-round lightweight tilt.

· Francisco Rodriguez (6-0, 5 KOs) of Jurupa Valle, California will put his undefeated record on the line against Daniel Olea (13-9-2) of Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, Mexico in a four-round welterweight battle.

· Juan Sanchez (3-0, 3 KOs) of Buena Park, Mexico will take on Emmanuel Tennison (1-2) of Fort Worth, Texas in a four-rounder in the welterweight division.

· Kyle Erwin (5-0, 2 KOs) of Oceanside, California will kick off the night in a four-round 140-pound battle against a soon-to-be-announced opponent

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

