Will Smith Leaves Fresh Prints On Face Of Chris Rock With Oscar Slap

3 mins ago

We knew Chris Rock had a well functioning mouth, his standup game is pound for pound level. We didn’t know the caliber of Rock’s chin, however, until Sunday night during the Oscars presentation at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles.

Will Smith, age 53, slapped the famed comedian at the Academy Awards Sunday. The 57 year old drew the line on quips about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting the award for best documentary feature. Co host Regina Hall also took a poke at Smith and his missus.

The “Men in Black” star initially appeared to laugh at a quip made about his wife and the 1997 film “G.I. Jane” — making a connection to Pinkett Smith’s bald hairstyle, which is not by choice, but due to a condition called alopecia.

Once Smith realized what was just said, he wasted no time, and walked right up to a laughing Rock and slapped him across the face.

“Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me,” a stunned Rock said as Smith walked off with a straight face.

“Keep my wife’s name out your f— mouth!” Smith shouted at Rock after returning to the audience.

“Wow, dude,” Rock said. “It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke.”

“Keep my wife’s name out your f— mouth,” Smith repeated.

“I’m going to, OK?” Rock said.

Smith wins with the first-round TKO and Rock gets credit for taking a solid lick.

His speed looked decent, too…

