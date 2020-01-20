Who Won the Weekend? Jeison Rosario, Please Take A Bow

We all have to be reminded–quite often, it’s the less celebrated and anticipated matches that actually provide us the best bang for the buck, entertainment-wise, as opposed to the heavily hyped super fights.

Jeison Rosario‘s effort on Saturday night in Philadelphia proved this contention, once again, as he spoiled the party for Philly fighter Julian “J-Rock” Williams, on a PBC show, portions of which ran on Fox.

For me, Rosario gets that nod for our Who Won the Weekend series this time around. Now, what does the NYF Squad and extended fam think?

“Jeison Rosario won the weekend,” said NYF West Coast Bureau Chief Abe Gonzalez. “Although he started off slow, he did exactly what Breadman warned Williams about and that was use his counter attack to get to J-Rock. Rosario shocked the world and has made this fight a candidate for upset of the year as no one saw this coming. Follow me on twitter @abeg718 for west coast ringside coverage and prospect watch within the boxing world. Also follow @nyfights on Instagram.”

“I am brutally torn between Jeison Rosario and Elieder Alvarez,” said David Phillips, boxing analyst and film critic. “I don’t know how many people had Rosario beating J-Rock at all, but I’m betting no one had him taking Williams out in dominant fashion in the 5th. At the same time, Elieder Alvarez is a guy with 13 KOs in 25 fights (one of those over Kovalev, but that’s not as impressive seeming as it used to be), but god damn the sound he made come out of Michael Seals when he closed the show with that one massive right hand.

“Maybe that’s the winner of the weekend. That sound. If they ever bring back the Wide World of Sports on ABC, that needs to be their “Agony of Defeat” image and noise.”

“For me Eleider Alvarez won the weekend with a devastating knockout win live on ESPN, as he showed he had another world title in him,” said fighter/analyst Chris Glover. “Big shout out to Rosario for the excellent win against Julian Williams too, but I feel that Alvarez really made a massive statement in a fight that would have had massive figures globally.”

“Only 18 days into the new year, Jeison Rosario dropped a lot of jaws with his fifth-round TKO of Julian Williams,” said fightwriter Jeremy Herriges. “Rosario was selected because his record looked good on paper, and he packs a punch. However, he was supposed to be a showcase opponent for Williams as he attempted to defend his title for the first time. Williams looked little like the boxer that pushed Jarret Hurd around the ring for 12 rounds 11 months prior. Now, Williams is a former champion, and Rosario has the chance to continue to prove his doubters wrong. Rosario won three titles and the weekend in the process.”

“Jeison Rosario won the weekend,” said pugilism analyst Brendon Long. “Huge win for Rosario. Huge loss for Williams. Could it be a case of hometown jinx? Maybe Williams overlooked Rosario. Maybe Rosario is better than everyone thought. Williams said he’ll exercise his rematch clause and was gracious in defeat. They’ll run this one back. I thought the stoppage was fair. Rosario wins the weekend.”

“Jeison Rosario (below, pictures by Stephanie Trapp for PBC/Tom Brown) won the weekend,”said Alden Chodash, boxing writer. “How he did it? I still can’t quite figure that one out. J-Rock showed tremendous durability against one of the divisions roughest, most physical fighters in Jarrett Hurd in a fight where Williams barely budged. So the fact that Rosario, a fighter who couldn’t put the likes of Jorge Cota away in his last appearance, was able to have J-Rock looking like a rag-doll was truly remarkable, and is certainly the spectacle to beat for 2020’s Upset of the Year.

Another new name in the 154 pound elite is never a bad thing either, as Jeison Rosario now holds a plurality on the junior-middleweight titles in a division chock full of talent. I say bring on Charlo, Lubin, Harrison, Hurd, and even J-Rock again. Rosario deserves all of that and more, winning the weekend with an emphatic upset.”

“Since I was out at Turning Stone this past weekend,” said Matt Andrzejewski, fight writer, “I am going to side with Eleider Alvarez. He first of all produced the early clubhouse leader for knockout of the year in 2020. Further, the win puts him right back in position in a deep light heavyweight division for a significant fight later on this year.”