What Do You Think of Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor?

Internet personality and celebrity boxer Jake Paul claims that he has been in talks with UFC star Conor McGregor about a possible fight in the future.

Recently on The Herd, Paul told host Colin Cowherd that he is, “The money fight for Conor McGregor,” and that the two fighters’ camps have been in contact for a possible match-up fight in the future.

Jake and his brother Logan have certainly made a big impact on the world of combat sports in recent years. The equally popular and controversial YouTubers have parlayed their notoriety into a series of highly-publicized boxing matches.

Most recently, Logan faced off against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in June. Of course, the former world champion in five different weight classes handled Paul, landing 40.2% of his punches compared to Paul’s 12.9%.

While the fight mostly consisted of a gassed Paul tying up Mayweather in a clinch whenever he could, the influencer survived all 8 rounds against a clearly casual Mayweather. While dismissed by some as a bit of a sideshow, the exhibition did extremely well financially, generating around 1 million pay-per-view buys.

Younger brother Jake has more successful results in the ring, albeit against much smaller names.

After knocking out fellow YouTuber AnEsonGin and former NBA player Nate Robinson in his first two professional bouts, Paul faced what was thought to be a tougher challenge against retired MMA fighter Ben Askren in April.

Askren was a bit out of place in this match-up. During his MMA career, he was known as a high-level grappler, but poor striker and was coming off of a recent hip replacement. All of these factors led to a tough professional boxing debut for the former Bellator Welterweight Champion, losing by TKO less than 2 minutes into the fight.



Again, this fight was a huge financial success, with reports claiming that this card sold over a million pay-per-views.

For Conor McGregor, a match-up like this could make a lot of sense in the future. The Irish superstar is coming off of a tough loss against Dustin Poirier where he broke his tibia in the early goings.



A big-money, relatively low-stakes fight like this could be the perfect comeback vehicle after he is done rehabbing his injury. He has already shown a propensity for celebrity-style boxing matches.

Of course, McGregor famously had a boxing match of his own against Mayweather in 2017. McGregor put on a solid showing against the boxing legend but lost via TKO in 10 rounds in his professional boxing debut.

While he may not have won in the ring, he certainly won outside of it. Reports indicate that the fight generated over 4 million pay-per-view buys and that McGregor was paid over $100 million.

A payday like that may not be in the cards for a Paul-McGregor fight, but there’s certainly a lot of money and notoriety to be gained regardless.

Jake Paul has a big chance to boost his resume and value more when he squares up against former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in a boxing bout later this summer.

The 39-year-old Woodley is currently on a four match losing streak, most recently fighting in the Octagon in March. Here, he lost to Vincent Luque by submission in the first round.

Still, Woodley is a former UFC Champion, holding the Welterweight crown for nearly three years from 2016-2019. He has much more name recognition and a stronger resume than Askren and more combat sports respect than Nate Robinson. If Jake Paul can beat Woodley in his boxing debut, it will certainly be a feather in his cap and could make the fight more valuable and enticing to McGregor.

At the time of the venue announcement, many live betting sportsbooks had Jake Paul favored at -139. If the fight unfolds how the bookmakers seem to think it will, there’s no doubt that a potential Paul-McGregor fight will only increase in potential value.

Jake Paul is slated to face off against Tyron Woodley on August 29th in Paul’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.