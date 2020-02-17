We Choo-Choo-Choose Ryan Garcia, For Who Won the Weekend (Feb. 14-16)

Valentine’s Day came on a Friday this year, and while oodles of folks did the card-dinner-lingerie-cross fingers deal, in the fight game, this holiday belonged to Ryan Garcia.

The kid had a date with Francisco Fonseca, and it ended early. ‘Check please,’ said Garcia, in round one, after he unleashed a filthy left hook which sent the loser to themat…and had Garcia worried, that he’d not come to.

He did, happily…

Yes, Ryan Garcia snagged Who Won the Weekend honors on my ballot. What about the rest of the NYF Squad and the extended fam?

“It’s been awhile but I would have to say the majority if not all of the boxing community would agree that Ryan Garcia won the weekend,” said Abe Gonzalez. “More than 10k in attendance ✔, had a highlight reel knockout that did millions of views ✔, celebrities and athletes from all over attended or commented on social media ✔. If this is not what you’re looking for in a star, then I don’t know what is. With all of that being said, the Staples Center in July will be one hot ticket and can be what catapults him to a title shot later this year if victorious. Some may not agree with this but a Ryan Garcia versus Gervonta Davis fight would sell out the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.”

“Ryan Garcia is the easy answer here,” said David Phillips. “He’s looking less like a prospect and more like a future champion every time out. With his fresh face and flair, he looks like a Golden Boy sequel.”

“Ryan Garcia is taking the niche sport of boxing to the masses once again, while proving his worth to resistant and begrudging Boxing Diehards and Lifers with every new victory,” said Mark Fratto. “Those who dismissed him as only a social media star – by the way he picked up 600,000 Instagram followers in the past 48 hours to reach the 5 million mark – are now having to admit his ascent into the ranks of bona fide contention. His technique has improved under Canelo trainers Eddy and Chepo Reynoso and his one-round destruction of Francisco Fonseca – who it took Gervonta Davis eight rounds to eliminate and Tevin Farmer the full 12 rounds in a languid affair we all saw at The Garden – sets him up for his next test against the veteran Jorge Linares. If the explosive 21-year-old gets past the former world champ, look for a next-gen megafight between Garcia and Davis or Devin Haney soon after.”

“Absolutely, without a doubt, the weekend was won by Ryan Garcia,” said Pete Carvill. “Twenty one years old (and he’s got a kid!) and he sparked Francisco Fonseca with one punch. He’s not only younger than me, but better-looking, more athletic, has more charm, and a bright future. On principle, I have to hate him. Besides all that, this was the type of knockout that puts someone on the map and at his age, and the potential he has to add some meat to those bones and go up to 154 or 160lbs, he has every chance of being the next De La Hoya.”

“Ryan Garcia won the weekend,” said Jay Bulger. “I like that he was studying Sugar Ray Robinson before the fights and executed a perfect Sugar hook. This kid is improving rapidly while continue to grow into his adult frame. I think he could be something great. That left hook of his is fantastic and will have future opponents think twice about coming at him. Not to mention he is bringing new fans to the sport.”

“Ryan Garcia won the weekend, for silencing whatever remaining doubters there were and clearing the way towards some megafights the boxing world will be tuned in for,” said Josh Friedman.

“It’s hard to see past Ryan Garcia for me,” said Chris Glover. “Made an absolute statement against a tough man in Fonseca. So I have to give it to Garcia 100%.”

“Ryan Garcia won the weekend,” said Jay Chaudhry. “He is doing everything by the book inside the boxing game, by following the process and building his stake. But more importantly, he’s doing everything OUTSIDE the ring, which is keeping his fans and his brands engaged with him through his content. He will continue to grow his fan base with each fight in his ever-growing career. Win lose or draw, Ryan Garcia is here to stay.”

“Ryan Garcia won the weekend with a highlight reel KO against Francisco Fonseca,” said Brendan Long. “Fans love knockouts and Garcia has fans. Lots of them. 5 million followers on Instagram alone. Ryan Garcia will bring new fans to the sport. I expect more promoters to look for Garcia types in an attempt to boost their bottom line.”

“My winner of the weekend was Abel Ramos for pulling it out in the 10th round against Bryant Perrella ,” said Marquis Johns. “So many times when you are watching a fight on television, you hear a corner say “You need a knockout to win” and the fighter doesn’t come through it. Not only did Ramos get the late knockout victory, he got it in the closing moment of a fight, literally at the last second. It’s a script re-write in boxing that makes for great theatre.”

“Ryan Garcia, who is turning into can’t miss tv and clearly improving with his mentor Alvarez guiding him, won the weekend,” said Tommy Rainone. “Before it was just speed and power but now he is setting traps, timing guys and punching with them. His boxing IQ is catching up with his talents and if they follow the Alvarez blueprint and don’t rush the kid he will be the next rock star of boxing for many years to come.”

“Have to give the nod to Ryan Garcia for this weekend’s honors,” said Jeremy Herriges. “It’s not so much who he beat, but how he beat him. His destruction of Fonseca was electrifying and crowd-pleasing. He needed to look impressive and was successful. An 80-second KO is as good as it gets. Garcia made a lot of new fans and seems to be progressing nicely.”

“It’s easy to say Ryan Garcia won with his spectacular first round knockout victory Friday night. But the real winner is his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy,” said Gayle Falkenthal. “With De La Hoya relying almost solely on Canelo Alvarez to drive revenue, GBP desperately needs to develop a few more money-making stars. Garcia looks to be the real deal, and he drove excellence attendance Friday night not only from fans but also the sort of YouTube celebrities and “influencers” who can talk up talents like Garcia. There was no happier person in the Honda Center after Garcia’s win than Oscar. If Vergil Ortiz Jr can become a bona fide star this year, everyone at Golden Boy can exhale.”

“Abel Ramos won the weekend,” said Matt Andrzejewski. “There was no more dramatic a way to win a fight then how Ramos did so on Saturday night against Bryant Perrella. People will be talking about this fight for a long time to come. Even more so, Ramos once again proved to be television friendly. His phone will probably be ringing off the hook this week with opportunities. I am certain a big fight will now be coming for him. As such, he is the big winner of the weekend.