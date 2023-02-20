UFC Vegas 70: Nikita Krylov Vs Ryan Spann Full Fight Card

Last weekend’s UFC was stacked with new blood and young guns, and we saw so many finishes, especially in the preliminary card. This weekend, the promotion stays in the “Sin City” for the UFC Vegas 70 card. The UFC fight card this weekend is headlined by the combat between the Ukrainian Sambo specialist Nikita Krylov and one-punch knockout artist Ryan “The Superman” Spann.

UFC Vegas 70 Fight Card Date And Time

The upcoming UFC Vegas 70 will go down on Saturday, February 18th, 2022, in UFC Apex Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC fight card time is 4 PM ET (10 PM CET). Nikita Krylov vs Spann’s fight card is stacked with amazing names, but there are also many technical fighters, especially in the main card.

You can see the UFC Vegas 70 full fight card below. There are 13 fights this weekend, and many of the Octagon warriors have already established their names in the world of UFC.

#Breaking: Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann will bring a combined 37 first-round finishes into a UFC main event. News via @MikeBohn, @mma_kings Full story: https://t.co/6X43wR6VNj pic.twitter.com/iWzwA6F3fL — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 24, 2022

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 7 PM ET, 1 AM CET)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Nikita Krylov (29-9-0) vs. Ryan Spann (21-7-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): André Muniz (23-4-0) vs. Brendan Allen (20-5-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Augusto Sakai (15-5-1) vs. Don'Tale Mayes (9-4-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Tatiana Suarez (8-0-0) vs. Montana De La Rosa (12-7-1)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Mike Malott (8-1-1) vs. Yohan Lainesse (9-1-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Erick Gonzalez (14-7-0) vs. Trevor Peek (7-0-0)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 10 PM CET)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Gabriella Fernandes (8-1-0) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius 7-2-0

Lightweight (155 pounds): Jordan Leavitt (10-2-0) vs. Victor Martinez (13-4-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Ode Osbourne (11-5-0) vs. Charles Johnson (13-3-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Joe Solecki (12-3-0) vs. Carl Deaton III (17-5-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Nurullo Aliev (8-0-0) vs. Rafael Alves (20-11-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Hailey Cowan (7-2-0) vs. Ailin Perez (7-2-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Jose Johnson (15-7-0) vs. Garrett Armfield (8-3-0)

Why Should I Watch UFC Vegas 70?

Let's start with the preliminary card, before the Nikita Krylov main event. This card brings so many tough fights to pick, but I am sure you'll enjoy watching them.

Preliminary Card

The preliminary card is stacked with high-level fights, but you should pay the greatest attention to the combats between Nurullo Aliev and Rafael Alves, where the great wrestler meets the hardest hitter in the division, and Ode Osbourne vs Charles Johnson, as the Jamaican always fishes for a knockout before we see the Nikita Krylov v Ryan Spain main event.

If you prefer tactical wars, give a shot to Gabriella Fernandez vs Jasmine Jasudavicius and Joe Solecki vs Carl Deaton III. Are you expecting an entertaining KO? Jordan Leavitt is a master of slams and violent punch stoppages, his bout vs Victor Martinez is looking like a piece of cake.

Main Card

Tatiana Suarez, Augusto Sakai, and Mike Mallot are very good on the ground, but they can throw toe-to-toe bombs if needed. Yet, it is hard to see Montana de la Rosa stuffing Tatiana’s takedowns, so it could be a ground-and-pound finish for the wrestling phenom. Erick Gonzalez vs Trevor Peek is a clash of two evenly-matched fighters, which could go either way, before we see Nikita Krylov-Ryan Spann.

The co-main event, Muniz vs Allen, is a clash of a submission God versus an awesome all-around fighter, while the last combat has a Sambo and ducking specialist in with one of the most dangerous strikers in the division. Nikita Krylov has better cardio than Ryan Spann, so it is hard to see Spann winning if the combat advances into round 2.

Please check here for UFC Vegas 70 streaming options and sit next to your watching device on Saturday at 4 PM, many great fights are coming up.