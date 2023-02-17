Andrade vs Blanchfield Weigh-Ins: UFC Vegas 69 All The News And Updates

The UFC Vegas 69 press conference didn’t look too promising, but we saw some pretty much entertaining statements. The UFC Vegas 69 full fight card is stacked with debutants and youngsters, but it doesn’t mean you’ll watch horrible fights, as young guns tend to prove their value to the UFC head honcho Dana White.

Here is more info on the UFC Vegas 69 streaming options. And before the fighters square off inside the cage, there is one final test – the UFC Vegas 69 weigh-in!

UFC VEGAS 69 WEIGH-IN

Let’s take a look at the UFC Vegas 69 weigh-in results. We will watch 22 names on the scales at Jessica Andrade vs Erin Blanchfield’s weigh-in. You can watch it on the official YouTube channel of MMA Junkie. It kicks off at 9 AM PT ( 6 PM CET).

Remember, the tolerance is 1 pound for non-title combat, which means you can weigh, for example, 126 pounds for a 125-pound match, as there are no title fights on this card.

The main event is official, as both Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield hit the scale.

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 7 PM ET, 1 AM CET)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Jéssica Andrade (124) vs. Erin Blanchfield (125.5)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Zac Pauga (205.5) vs. Jordan Wright (204)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Josh Parisian (266) vs. Jamal Pogues (249.5)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): William Knight (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Alexander Hernandez (156)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 10 PM CET)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Lina Länsberg (135.5) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (136)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Jamall Emmers (145) vs. Khusein Askhabov (146)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Ovince St. Preux (206) vs. Philipe Lins (203.5)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Nazim Sadykhov (155.5) vs. Evan Elder (155.5)

Welterweight (170 pounds): AJ Fletcher (171) vs. Themba Gorimbo (171)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Juancamilo Ronderos (125) vs. Clayton Carpenter (125)

This event is stacked with unknown fighters, but please, give it a shot! Maybe we can see some of the greatest stoppages of the year, you never know!