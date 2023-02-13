UFC Vegas 69: Jessica Andrade Vs Erin Blanchfield Full Fight Card

UFC travels across the pond from Perth, Australia, to UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. After Taila Santos was forced to pull out of the main event of the evening, the combat between the former UFC 115-pound champ Jessica Andrade and powerful grappling young gun Erin Blanchfield will headline the upcoming UFC Vegas 69 card. You can enjoy another lovely UFC fight card this weekend!

A @JessicaMMAPro está de volta! Não perca a luta da brasileira contra @Blanchfield_MMA neste sábado (19), no #UFCVegas69! Assista o evento COMPLETO no @UFCFightPassBR ➡️ https://t.co/iAvMFO4Ruy pic.twitter.com/XL5iWwD9jB — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) February 13, 2023

UFC Vegas 69 Fight Card Date And Time

The upcoming UFC Vegas 69 is going to take place on Saturday, February 18th, 2022, in UFC Apex Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC fight card time is 4 PM ET (10 PM CET), and Andrade Vs Blanchfield’s fight card could bring some top-notch combats, despite the lack of star power on the piece of paper.

Please take a look at the UFC Vegas 69 full fight card below. There are only 11 fights and many newcomers, but it might turn into a top-notch slugfest!

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 7 PM ET, 1 AM CET)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Jéssica Andrade (24-9-0) vs. Erin Blanchfield (10-1-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Zac Pauga (5-1-0) vs. Jordan Wright (12-4-0)

Heavyweight (265 pounds): Josh Parisian (15-5-0) vs. Jamal Pogues (9-3-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): William Knight (11-4-0) vs. Marcin Prachnio (15-6-0)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 10 PM CET)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Jim Miller (35-16-0) vs. Alexander Hernandez (13-6-0)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Lina Länsberg (10-7-0) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (9-2-1)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Jamall Emmers (18-6-0) vs. Khusein Askhabov (23-0-0)

Light Heavyweight (205 pounds): Ovince St. Preux (26-16-0) vs. Philipe Lins (15-5-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Nazim Sadykhov (7-1-0) vs. Evan Elder (7-1-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): AJ Fletcher (9-2-0) vs. Themba Gorimbo (10-3-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Juancamilo Ronderos (4-1-0) vs. Clayton Carpenter (6-0-0)

Why Should I Watch UFC Vegas 69?

Jessica Andrade is a very dangerous pressure fighter with superb striking power, while Erin Blanchfield might be one of the most promising wrestlers and grapplers in the division. You can expect a stoppage here, plus the bout between Zac Pauga and Jordan Wright is a clash between two heavy-handed lads!

Josh Parisian and Jamal Pogues are known for throwing big one-punch strikes, while Marcin Prachnio is one of the most unpredictable fighters on the roster.

Preliminary Card

The combat between legendary Jim Miller and scrappy fighter Alexander Hernandez headlines the prelims, you can expect great three rounds of action.

Muay Thai elbow queen Lina Lansberg will try to keep the fight against Mayra Bueno Silva on the feet, while Jamal Emmers will have a hard time defending Khusein Askhabov’s amazing takedown offense and chain wrestling.

Ovince St. Preux and Philipe Lins are at the end of their careers, so this could be a fight for the fans. AJ Fletcher will welcome the newcomer and the first-ever Zimbabwe-born UFC warrior Themba Gorimbo. The entertaining combat between an undefeated striker Clayton Carpenter and ground fighter Juancamilo Ronderos opens the UFC Vegas 69 event, you can enjoy the clash of styles.

Please don’t miss this amazing event, you know the rule – many young guns want to prove their value to the UFC head honcho Dana White! Sit next to your TV at 4 PM on Saturday and relax! There will be many high-level moves, I guarantee you that!