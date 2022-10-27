Kattar Vs Allen Streaming: Where To Watch UFC On ESPN+ 71 Live Online Or TV?

After a high-level show in the United Arab Emirates, the promotion returns to the Mojave Desert for another promising UFC fight night card.

UFC Vegas 63 takes place in UFC Apex Center, Las Vegas, Nevada, and it is headlined by promising featherweight combat between very tough and durable boxer Calvin Kattar and ground fighting specialist Arnold Allen. Check here for more info on UFC Vegas 63 full fight card. NYFights will try to take care of all potential UFC on ESPN+ 71 streaming options.

UFC On ESPN+ 71 Live Stream Options

Unfortunately, the price of ESPN’s monthly subscription has increased from 6.99 to 9.99 dollars. Also, the annual package now costs 99.99 bucks. But you can watch the majority of the UFC fight nights with your ESPN+ package, so please, give it a shot. It might cost a bit more, but I’ve got some good news for you too!

The price of the Disney Bundle remained the same –13.99 dollars per month (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+). This sounds like the best choice for those who live in the United States of America, as you can watch some other entertaining shows alongside UFC for a very small price! Try it out and you’ll see!

I Live Outside Of The USA, What Can You Say About My UFC On ESPN+ 71 Watch Online Options?

The price of UFC on Fight Pass is 11.99 bucks per month, while you’ll have to pay 114.99 dollars for the annual package. It gets the job done for you, and the annual package saves you 30 dollars. It is definitely worth purchasing!

But UFC on Fight Pass offers tons of other positive sides. You can re-watch every single UFC event since 1993 and other amazing grappling events – Polaris, Quintet… This is a wonderful way to travel through time and enjoy some of the greatest battles that have ever happened. Would you like to compare eras, styles, and other interesting parameters of the game? Let’s bring it on!

The UFC on Fight Pass gives you access to many more promotions – Cage Warriors, Ares FC, LFA, Titan FC, CES MMA… Are you looking for prospects? Would you like to bet on the upcoming UFC fight card? Would you like to get to know more about the fighters who step inside the UFC Octagon for the first time? Well, the UFC on Fight Pass opens so many doors, try it out!

What Channel Is UFC On ESPN+ 71 On?

ESPN+ covers the whole UFC on ESPN+ 71 event. Just relax and sit next to your TV at 4 PM ET on Saturday if your local internet service provider offers this amazing station. Watch ESPN+ and enjoy some high-level finishes and tactical wars, you might learn something new from this card, you never know!

Are you a Canada-based fan? TSN subscription gets the job done, plus you can enjoy watching other sports too – NHL, NFL, basketball… It is cheap and affordable!

Some local TV channels could cover the event, depending on your geolocation. Call your ISP and check it out, maybe they cover the whole UFC on ESPN+ 71 event or at least the main card!

Is There Any UFC On ESPN+ 71 Free Live Stream?

NYFights says no to piracy and illegal streams, just forget about it on our website. Buy ESPN+/UFC on Fight Pass and get the job done, we will never support illegal activities!

Why Should I Watch UFC On ESPN+ 71?

I must say, this is a tricky question, as many bouts happened on short notice. For example, LFA champ Carlos Mota jumps in and squares off against Cody Durden, while Joshua Weems steps in to fight Christian Rodriguez. Fighters train regularly, and opportunities happen from time to time, but stepping in on a 4-day notice is very stressful. From weight cuts to mental preparation, it could be very challenging for your mind and body.

The most eye-catching bout of the prelims is the combat between Roman Dolidze and Phil Hawes. Dolidze comes fresh off a first-round knee victory and he’s looking to extend his winning streak against one of the best wrestlers in the game. Roman’s defensive wrestling rocks, so it could be a real challenge for Hawes, let’s see what happens!

Main Card

Calvin Kattar headlines this contest for a reason. He leaves the crowd breathless in every single fight, he can take such a beating thanks to his world-class chin. If Arnold Allen doesn’t finish the fight early on, it might get pretty much tricky for him, Kattar is not going to slow down!

Dustin Jacoby and Khalil Rountree are two heavy-handed guys, the knockout is coming, one way or another! Jacoby’s known for big powerful right, while Rountree pieces people up with his devastating Muay Thai kicks and punches. Don’t forget, he turned the lights out on the former K-1 champion Gokhan Saki, his striking is out of this world!

This is not a promising fight card, but I bet you’ll enjoy it, especially if you’re a diehard fan of the sport! Don’t forget to watch it on Saturday at 4 PM ET!